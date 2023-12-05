Sony WF-1000XM5 Best for most people $248 $300 Save $52 The WF-1000XM5 earbuds are excellent in nearly every aspect, handily challenging their predecessor for the title of best earbuds. Especially for those who prioritize high quality audio, the WF-1000XM5 deliver. They also offer excellent active noise cancellation (ANC) and good battery life. If you're not constrained by their high price, the WF-1000XM5 earbuds are a winner. Pros Excellent audio Top-tier ANC Great battery life Cons Very expensive Gloss finish slippery Memory foam ear tips not for everyone $248 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Best for Samsung users $160 $230 Save $70 The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are Samsung's best earbuds. Small and light, they are significantly better than the Galaxy Buds Pro with improved sound, improved ANC, and 24-bit audio support. They cost about $100 less than the Sony earbuds and boast an IPX7 water and sweat resistance rating, but their battery life isn't as good. Pros Lively sound Good active noise cancellation Less expensive Cons No iOS app So-so battery life EQ modes lack customization option $160 at Amazon



Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are two of the hottest premium options on the market. We'll take you through why the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are our pick, with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro coming in as runner-up. They're both good options and selecting the best set for your individual needs depends on a number of factors. Let's dive right in!

Price, availability, and specs

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are available right now for $299. You can get them in black or silver. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are quite a bit less expensive, listed at $230. They're available in white, black, and violet. Both can also be purchased from stores including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

You'll get significantly longer battery life with the WF-1000XM5 earbuds. On the other hand, the Galaxy Buds have a more ruggedized IPX7 sweat and water resistance rating than the WF-1000XM5 'buds, which are IPX4-rated. However, either should be sufficiently sweatproof for fitness.



Sony WF-1000XM5 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Battery Life 8 hours (ANC on), 12 hours (ANC off) 5 hours (ANC on), 18 with case Noise Cancellation Yes Yes Mono Listening Yes, either bud Either bud IP rating IPX4 IPX7 Supported codecs AAC, LDAC, SBC SBC, AAC, Samsung Seamless Weight (earbuds) 5.9g 5.5g each Charging USB-C, wireless USB-C, wireless Driver size 8.4mm 10mm driver + 5.3mm tweeter

Design and fit

Close

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds hit the market in July 2023, marking a significant improvement over their predecessor, the WF-1000XM4. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have been on the market for about a year longer and also improved over their predecessor (the Galaxy Buds Pro) with enhanced sound and better ANC.

If you compare old and new, you'll notice right away that the WF-1000XM5 earbuds have been slimmed down. The 'buds themselves are 20 percent lighter and 25 percent smaller than the previous generation, which translates to better comfort and less fatigue from wearing them. But they still weigh a little more than the Samsung earbuds, with each 'bud at 5.9 grams compared to 5.5 grams. Moreover, the gloss finish of the Sony 'buds can feel a bit slippery at times.

Both sets of earbuds include multiple in-ear tips to help you dial in a secure fit. The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds depart slightly from the norm with memory foam ear tips, which are especially adept at isolation and generally comfortable. However, a minority of users do not like the feel of the memory foam. If that sounds like you, consider the Samsung earbuds with their standard silicon ear tips and more universal comfort.

Sound and call quality

Source: Sony

In terms of sound and call quality, both the Sony and Samsung models perform quite well. On the musical side of things, it's hard to beat the WF-1000XM5s' depth of soundstage and nuance, which gives them an audiophile flavor. By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are livelier but arguably less natural-sounding. Out of the box, both models lean on the bass a good bit.

Samsung's noise reduction is very good, but the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds really show their ultra-premium pedigree here with some of the best ANC in the business. It is highly effective at providing isolation. Both sets offer good call quality, although both can be affected by wind in particular.

Software

Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds easily take the cake for versatility, with the Headphones Connect app offering a wealth of options while being compatible with both Android and iOS. In addition to the usual stuff like EQ and firmware updates, the app enables more novel functions like Adaptive Sound Control, which automatically adjusts ANC settings based on your parameters, such as time of day and location.

Unfortunately, the Samsung Wearable app is not available for iOS, meaning iPhone and iPad users will not be able to customize certain features like ANC or EQ on the Buds 2 Pro.

The Sony Headphones Connect app also features a six-band equalizer, which gives a lot of control over the tone of the Sony earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Wearable app, in contrast, provides only EQ presets.

Both the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have similar speak-to-chat modes. Essentially, when you begin to speak, the music is paused, and outside sound awareness is automatically activated. Last but not least, with the Samsung 'buds, you'll get to take advantage of 24-bit audio, head tracking, and a few other features as long as you pair them with another Samsung device.

Battery life

Sony WF-1000XM5

Battery life is generally one of the more important features to consider when shopping for earbuds, especially if you're a frequent traveler or forget to charge for days at a time. Once again, Sony wins out, with the WF-1000XM5 earbuds delivering 8 hours with ANC on (24 hours with case) compared to Samsung's 5 hours (20 hours with case) with ANC on. It's a fairly significant difference to consider.

Which set of earbuds is right for you?

In our analysis, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds fare better than the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. While both are very good products, Sony's earbuds win out with their refined, near-audiophile sound quality, premium active noise cancellation, cross-platform app compatibility, and significantly better battery life.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Our pick Best for most people $240 $298 Save $58 The WF-1000XM5 earbuds are excellent in nearly every aspect, handily challenging their predecessor for the title of best earbuds. Especially for those who prioritize high-quality audio, the WF-1000XM5 deliver. They also offer excellent ANC and good battery life. If you're not constrained by their high price, the WF-1000XM5 earbuds are a winner. $248 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $240 at Walmart

That said, some users will fare better with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. If you're on Android and can use the app, their attraction grows, and if you use a Samsung mobile device, the fullest feature set is unlocked. Don't like the sound of memory foam ear tips? You'll likely be happier with Samsung's silicon in-ear tips if that's the case. And lastly, there's a big cost difference. At around $100 less than the Sony WF-1000XM5, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro definitely deliver a lot of bang for the buck.