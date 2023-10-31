Source Sony Sony WF-1000XM5 The buds to beat Sony's WF-1000XM5 feature dedicated processors for noise cancellation and regular audio processing while being lighter and smaller than their predecessors. An excellent option for Android users and top-of-the-line comfort, these earbuds are a great option if you can stomach the price. Pros Great audio Excellent noise cancellation Long battery life Cons Very premium price Glossy finish is a little slippery Controls could be more customizable $298 at Amazon

Over the past few years, Sony has been putting out a truly fantastic series of high-end wireless earbuds. Sony's WF-1000XM4 remained the best wireless earbuds even two years after they were released, leaving every challenger in the dust. Sony's flagship WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds have arrived as their successor, raising the bar even higher.

Still, another headphone brand seems to garner a lot more attention than Sony. Thanks to Apple's strong marketing and the popularity of the iPhone, the AirPods Pro have risen to become the first product that comes to mind for many folks when wireless earbuds are mentioned. They're a great set of earbuds, to be fair, and Apple has recently made a small but significant change by finally switching them over to a USB-C port. That's long overdue, but is it enough to make them a better pick for non-Apple users?

With a retail price of $300, Sony's WF-1000XM5 don't come cheap, and since they've just been released, you won't likely find too many deals on them just yet, although it's worth keeping an eye open during special shopping events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. You can pick them up at all the usual retailers selling high-end earbuds, like Amazon and Best Buy, and directly from Sony. They're available in black and silver.

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro retail for $249 from Apple, and you'll find them around the same price at other retailers. They've been on the market for about a year now, so it is possible to find some discounts from time to time, but the version with a USB-C case was just released, so you'll want to look closely to make sure you're getting the ones you want. If you're willing to live with the Lightning port, you'll likely find some good deals on that version since it's been phased out. Either way, you'll only find AirPods Pro in Apple's classic glossy white finish.



Sony WF-1000XM5 Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Battery Life 8 hours (ANC on), 12 hours (ANC off) 6 hours (ANC on), 30 with case Noise Cancellation Yes Yes IP rating IPX4 IP54 Supported codecs AAC, LDAC, SBC AAC, SBC Weight (earbuds) 5.9g 5.3g Charging USB-C, wireless USB-C, wireless Driver size 8.4mm 11mm Price (MSRP) $300 $249

Design & fit: Comfortable but slippery

Sony's WF-1000XM5 are refreshingly compact compared to their predecessors in the earbuds and the charging case. In addition to shrinking by about 25% in size, the earbuds get a more modern and rounded aesthetic that doesn't look nearly as awkward in your ear, which should also result in a more comfortable fit for those with smaller ears. They're packed with four standard sizes of polyurethane foam ear tips that should suit most ear canals.

Apple's AirPods Pro are still more contoured, partly because they still include stems where the mics and other electronics are located. This leaves a smaller portion to go inside the ear, which means they're likely to offer a comfortable fit in a wider range of ear sizes. Further, while Sony's XM5s have dropped 20% of their predecessor's weight, at 5.9 grams, they're still slightly heavier than the AirPods Pro, which comes in at 5.3 grams. The AirPods Pro pack in silicone ear tips in the usual four sizes.

Sony has adopted a glossy design for the WF-1000XM5 earbuds this year, although the case retains its familiar matte finish from prior models. This can make the XM5 earbuds a bit difficult to hold onto. While Apple's AirPods Pro are equally glossy and, therefore, suffer from a similar problem, it's mitigated slightly by having stems to hold onto.

However, the AirPods Pro case is also slippery enough that you'll want to be careful not to let it slip out of your hand, which is something that's not a real problem with the WF-1000XM5 case. Thankfully, the AirPods Pro case offers a lanyard spot, and the popularity of Apple's earbuds means that you'll have no problem finding an exterior case should you need a better grip.

Both the W-1000XM5 and the AirPods Pro cases offer secure storage and charging for their respective earbuds, including Qi wireless charging and a USB-C connection if you prefer to juice them up that way. Note that the USB-C case is only available in the latest AirPods Pro packaging; plenty of older models are still on the market with the Lightning case, so it's best to double-check that before buying.

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds have an IPX4 rating for water resistance, so they'll have no problem handling sweat and splashes of water. Unfortunately, the charging case still has no rated ingress protection against water or dust. By comparison, Apple's USB-C AirPods Pro now carry an IP54 rating for both the earbuds and the charging case, a slight improvement over the Lightning version, which adds protection against dust to the mix. However, it's not clear if Apple has changed the actual earbuds in any way or if it's merely the new USB-C charging case that gains dust protection.

Sound & call quality: It all comes down to the codecs

Sony's WF-1000XM5 continue the company's tradition of building great-sounding earbuds with new, larger 8.4mm drivers and a rich, nuanced sound signature that should appeal to most folks out of the box. The default profile leans a little bit bass-heavy, but it's far from extreme, and how much that bothers you will depend on your music tastes. Thankfully, Sony offers a five-band equalizer and some useful EQ presets for those looking to achieve a more balanced sound.

Apple's AirPods Pro are also known for producing excellent sound quality, with bass that's rich and present without being too unbalanced. However, unlike Sony's XM5s, you're stuck with Apple's opinions on how they should be tuned, as no manual EQ settings are available. Instead, Apple has an Adaptive EQ that uses computational audio to adjust lows and mids in real time based on your ears.

However, none of this matters if you can't get the best sound from your smartphone to your earbuds, and that's where Sony's WF-1000XM5 has a significant advantage. Naturally, the XM5s use Sony's LDAC codec, which is supported by most modern smartphones and can provide bit rates of up to 990kbps at 24bit/96kHz under ideal conditions. That's a far cry from the AAC codec used by Apple's AirPods Pro, which caps out at 256kbps.

Sony's WF-1000XM5 also support the same AAC codec, which they'll drop to if you use them with an iPhone or other Apple device, all of which only use AAC for stereo Bluetooth audio. However, since almost every modern Android smartphone supports LDAC, the WF-1000XM5 are guaranteed to sound significantly better than the AirPods Pro when used with non-Apple devices, and even more so considering the Android implementation of the AAC codec is relatively weak.

Put simply, this means the WF-1000XM5 has much better cross-platform audio support. They'll deliver the best sound that any iPhone and nearly any Android smartphone can put out over Bluetooth. Apple's AirPods Pro will give you the best sound only when used with an iPhone or other Apple device. Just be aware that the XM5s don't support other popular Bluetooth codecs like Qualcomm's aptX, so your mileage may vary if you're looking to pair them up with an older smartphone or other device that can't do LDAC. Still, you should be mostly fine with anything running Android 8.0 or later.

Sony and Apple are known for providing excellent noise cancelation, and this is one area where you'll find them roughly on par. However, the XM5s get an edge thanks to their foam ear tips, which are much better at passive noise filtering, plus mesh filtering on the external mics to cut down wind interference.

The WF-1000XM5 and AirPods Pro are also much closer in the quality of voice telephone calls since high-resolution audio codecs don't factor in here. You'll have no problem hearing the person on the other end, and the earbuds have internal mics that are well-tuned to provide impressive voice isolation even in noisy environments, plus excellent transparency modes so you can hear yourself more naturally when carrying on a conversation with both earbuds in.

Software: Only one is cross-platform

Sony offers a Headphones Connect app on both the Play Store and App Store that lets you configure almost anything you can think of on the WF-1000XM5 earbuds. This includes the obvious things like adjusting the EQ and ANC features and updating the firmware, but there's so much more to enjoy here. Adaptive Sound Control lets you adjust the ANC automatically based on everything from the time of day and location to activity and workout profiles, plus a Speak-to-Chat feature, which automatically pauses whatever's playing and turns on transparency mode when you start speaking. There's also a Quick Attention feature, which can do something similar with a slight touch to one earbud rather than automatically.

Apple provides many similar features for its AirPods Pro, including a new Conversation Awareness feature coming in iOS 17 that's very similar to Sony's Speak-to-Chat, plus Adaptive Noise Cancelation; however, you'll only be able to use these when they're paired with an iPhone. Apple doesn't even have a dedicated iPhone app for AirPods — the configuration features are built directly into iOS.

In other words, although you can pair the AirPods Pro manually with a non-Apple device, just like any other set of Bluetooth earbuds, they'll also function just like any standard set of "dumb" Bluetooth earbuds — they don't even pass battery status info to Android. By comparison, Sony's WF-1000XM5 naturally support Google's Fast Pair, so you can get going just by flipping open the case and letting your Android phone detect them. AirPods Pro can do the same, but only with an iPhone or other Apple device.

Sony's WF-1000XM5 also support calling up either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa on Android, which you won't be able to do with AirPods Pro. They're naturally all about Siri, but that only works on Apple devices.

Battery life: Better buds or a more capable case?

The battery life of the Sony WF-1000XM5 remains the same as its predecessor, which is to say, outstanding among earbuds in its class. If you turn ANC off, Sony promises eight hours of listening time with ANC enabled or 12 hours on a single charge.

Those numbers handily beat the AirPods Pro for those who want lengthy periods of uninterrupted listening, as Apple's earbuds only give you up to six hours of listening time on a single charge, which drops to 5.5 hours if you're using the Spatial Audio and Head Tracking features.

However, Apple's charging case offers four additional top-ups, while Sony's will only give you two. This puts the total listening time before you have to hit a real charge at 24 hours for the WF-1000XM5 versus 30 hours for the AirPods Pro when listening with ANC enabled. Although Sony's headphones will go to 36 with ANC off, the AirPods Pro will likely get even more run time under those same conditions, although Apple doesn't provide run time estimates for non-ANC listening.

The WF-1000XM5 and the AirPods Pro will get another hour of listening time from just five minutes in their respective cases, which can be charged wirelessly using a USB-C cable or wirelessly from any Qi charger. The AirPods Pro have a slight advantage here, as the case includes Apple's MagSafe connector. This helps with alignment when using a charger with the necessary magnets and lets you attach the case vertically to a MagSafe charging stand.

Sony WF-1000XM5 vs. Apple AirPods Pro: Which is right for you?

With the ability to perform equally well on Android and Apple platforms, excellent sound quality, and impressive noise cancelation, Sony's WF-1000XM5 are at the top of the class.

Thanks to Sony's LDAC codec, the XM5s will give you the best wireless Bluetooth audio quality that any Android phone on the market today can deliver, and iPhone fans won't be left out as they also support the AAC codec used by Apple devices — including the AirPods Pro. You won't get better sound from any set of true wireless earbuds on the market today, and you'll enjoy all the best features they offer regardless of your platform of choice. While their $300 price tag may seem steep, they're worth every penny.

Apple's AirPods Pro also deliver excellent sound quality and features, but only for those who are firmly entrenched in the Apple ecosystem. They integrate far more seamlessly with an iPhone than Sony's XM5s, but they don't offer much for Android users. This makes them only worth considering if you listen to most of your music on an iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device. They can still be paired with an Android phone for calls or casual listening, but they're not the best choice if that's your primary device.