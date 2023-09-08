Sony's high-end earbuds have been widely regarded as the best in the business for years. Its newest, the WF-1000XM5, live up to the legacy, building on the strengths of the previous-gen XM4 — excellent audio quality, top-notch ANC, and marathon battery life — with improvements like larger drivers that can push more bass and a smaller, more comfortable design. At a super-premium price point of $300, there's not much room for error. Thankfully, once again Sony stuck the landing: based on my time with them, the WF-1000XM5 are the best earbuds you can buy today.

Sony WF-1000XM5 9 / 10 The WF-1000XM5 earbuds are Sony's best ANC buds yet, with excellent audio quality, long battery life, and some of the best ANC in the business. They're pricey, but if you're after a pair of high-end, do-it-all earbuds, the XM5 are tough to beat. Battery Life 8 hours (ANC on); 12 hours (ANC off) Noise Cancellation Yes Mono Listening Yes, either bud Microphones 3 per bud IP rating IPX4 Supported codecs SBC, AAC, LDAC Weight (earbuds) 5.9g per bud Charging USB-C; wireless Driver size 8.4mm Price (MSRP) $300 Color Black; Silver

Price and availability

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are available for the high price of $300 from all the places you'd expect to find flagship earbuds, including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and others, as well as directly from Sony. The earbuds come in black or silver colorways.

Design and hardware

Sony's XM5 earbuds are a bit smaller than the previous-generation WF-1000XM4, and feature a more modern, rounded design. The earbuds also feature a glossy finish that, combined with their more svelte shape, can make them just a little difficult to hold onto. Trying to pull the earbuds out of their charging case the way you would any other earbud — just grabbing them and yanking them out — isn't easy. You have to sort of push each earbud to the side to dislodge it, then pull up. It's a little bit of an adjustment, but once you have it down, the WF-1000XM5 aren't much harder to handle than any other small earbuds.

The earbuds' charging case, thankfully, is not glossy, instead sporting a pleasant satin finish. It's nice and small, and all its edges are rounded, so it easily slips into small pockets. There's a USB-C port around back, plus a dedicated pairing button — a big upgrade from the XM4, where you have to put both buds in and hold your fingers on them like you're plugging your ears to activate pairing mode. The bottom edge of the case also contains a charging coil for wireless charging, although the small surface area means you have to be careful positioning the case on a charging pad — I once left the buds on a wireless charger overnight only to find the next morning they hadn't actually been charging.

Close

In the WF-1000XM5's nondescript paperboard box, there's a short USB-A-to-C cable, plus four pairs of foam ear tips: a pre-installed medium, along with small, large, and an extra-small size labeled "SS" (the WF-1000XM4 only come with three sizes of tips, so the extra flexibility here is a little bit of an upgrade). The foam Sony uses in its ear tips is firmer than the silicone you'll find on most buds, so you might need to experiment a little more than you're used to to get a good fit. Sony's foam tips seem to help the WF-1000XM5 stay in place better than other earbuds with similar shapes, though; I haven't noticed the earbuds gradually coming loose the way a lot of pairs do, even wearing them out on runs.

Audio and ANC

Given Sony's pedigree in the space, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the WF-1000XM5 are some of the best-sounding earbuds I've ever heard. They're powered by new 8.4mm drivers, considerably bigger than the 6mm ones in the last-gen XM4. Audio comes across crisp and clear, with detail staying legible even in complex arrangements. Highs are bright and spacious, and with the XM5's default tuning, bass is notably warm and full. It might not be exactly what you're after if you value clinical accuracy in your earbuds, but it's a mass market-friendly sound signature, and I think most people will really like it. If you feel differently, there are a few EQ presets, plus the option to make your own with a five-band equalizer.

The WF-1000XM5's noise-canceling is excellent for earbuds, holding its own even against some high-end over-ear headphones, practically eliminating low, humming sounds like HVAC and significantly dampening higher-pitched and more irregular sounds like conversation. It's good enough that I feel like I could comfortably leave my over-ears at home and bring the XM5 on a long flight, without feeling like I compromised to save space.

I don't think it's quite the best ANC you'll find in any earbuds; Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II edge Sony out there. Comparing the two directly in loud settings — working on my laptop in a busy coffee shop, or doing yard work with gas-powered tools — the Bose buds made it easier to hear my media without having to crank the volume as high. But Sony's ANC is very nearly as good, and the XM5 have the beat the QuietComfort II in a lot of other ways.

Call quality is really impressive. Listening back to recordings taken on various earbuds in the same loud space, my voice sounded exceptionally clear and natural through the WF-1000XM5. A fair amount of background noise made it in, too, but my voice was easier to make out in recordings from the XM5 than it was in ones taken on earbuds like the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and the Google Pixel Buds Pro.

Software and features

You'll manage the WF-1000XM5 with Sony's Headphones Connect app, which is absolutely crammed with functionality. It covers the standard companion app features like firmware updates, ANC control, and EQ tuning, but there's a lot more here than you'll find in many similar earbud apps.

Headphones Connect lets you configure settings like Adaptive Sound Control, which automatically adjusts ANC based on a number of factors, including time of day, location, or even what you're doing at any given moment, with different configurable ANC profiles for when you're sitting, walking, or running. There's also Speak-to-Chat, which automatically pauses your media and turns on transparency mode when you speak.

I like Speak-to-Chat in theory, but it kicks in if I happen to say something out loud while I'm working (which happens pretty often, since my job is a lot of reading and writing), making it more distracting than helpful for me. I prefer Sony's Quick Attention feature, which lowers volume and turns on transparency when you hold a finger to your left earbud.

You can run a test to see whether your earbuds are getting a proper seal — very helpful for finding the correct size ear tips. Headphones Connect also lets you set up head tracking and 3D audio for compatible apps, change which voice assistant your earbuds use, choose whether to prioritize audio quality or connection stability, and more.

The only thing missing from the Headphones Connect experience is more thorough control customization: while there are a number of preset control schemes to choose from, you can't manually specify what you want gestures like double- or triple-taps to do. For example, if you want a double-tap on your right earbud to skip forward and a double-tap on the left to skip back, there's no way to set that up.

The earbuds themselves check all my boxes for convenient features, though. They've got Fast Pair on Android for easy pairing, quick access to both Google Assistant and Alexa, and wireless charging. They've also got Bluetooth multipoint out of the box — a feature that was missing entirely on the WF-1000XM3, and only came to the WF-1000XM4 through a software update well after those earbuds launched. (Multipoint is notoriously finicky with Spotify, but that issue is far from exclusive to the XM5.)

Battery and charging

Battery life in the WF-1000XM5 is excellent. Sony quotes the buds as good for eight hours of music playback with ANC, and that lines up neatly with my experience. I've been able to wear the earbuds for entire eight-hour workdays without ever hearing a low-battery alert, which is my benchmark for great battery life in earbuds. If you need uninterrupted audio for even longer than that, you can get up to 12 hours of playback on a charge if you turn ANC off.

The XM5's charging case can charge the buds from empty to full about two times before needing charged itself, which shakes out to a total of about 24 hours of music with ANC (or 36 without). The case charges either over USB-C or wirelessly, though lining its tiny charging coil up just right on a charging pad can take some trial and error.

Competition

At $300, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are competing near the top of the true wireless market. If you're out for the best ANC you can get, I think the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have the XM5 beat by just a touch. Those earbuds also cost $300 at retail. But while the Bose earbuds offer similar audio quality and marginally better noise cancelation, Sony's have better battery life, plus more features expected from high-end earbuds, like wireless charging and Bluetooth multipoint — the Bose earbuds don't have either.

Samsung's $200 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer a similar form factor to the WF-1000XM5, plus additional features people with Samsung phones and tablets, like automatic device pairing and higher bitrate audio in apps that support it. The Buds 2 Pro don't sound quite as nice, though, and their ANC isn't in the same league. Samsung's buds also don't last as long on a charge, offering just five hours of playback with ANC where the XM5 can manage eight.

Should you buy them?

Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds are excellent in nearly every way: their audio quality is top-notch, their ANC is crazy good for earbuds, and they last forever on a charge. They even check all my nice-to-have boxes, with support for helpful features like Bluetooth multipoint, Fast Pair, and wireless charging.

Any complaints I do have are minor: the XM5's glossy finish makes the earbuds just a little harder to handle than other buds this size, and I wish there were more flexibility in how you can configure their touch controls. But in light of all the very good things about these earbuds, those problems hardly matter. Dropping $300 on any pair of earbuds is a big ask, but if you're going to be spending that kind of money, I don't think there's a better pair to get than the WF-1000XM5.