Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is back, and we're right in the thick of it. There are some solid deals going around on a lot of our favorite phones, tablets, and more, but don't sleep on the accessories. The Sony WF-1000XM5 — my personal favorite earbuds for air travel, and some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, period — are down to $228 today. That's a match for the lowest price we've seen on them, and makes them a buck cheaper than the new Pixel Buds Pro 2.

The WF-1000XM5 make great air travel earbuds

A pocket-size cabin noise eliminator

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are truly top-shelf earbuds, offering excellent audio quality, killer ANC, and up to eight hours of playback time (with ANC on). They offer everything you could ask for in premium wireless earbuds. When I reviewed the XM5s last year, I came away extremely impressed. I can't think of a stronger endorsement than this: when it came time for me to return my loaner WF-1000XM5 after the review period had ended, I actually went out and bought myself a pair at MSRP. Even for 300 bucks, I haven't regretted the purchase.

The XM5s are generally great, but I forked over all that cash largely for the buds' fantastic ANC. Sony's earbuds don't drown out the outside world quite as well as the Bose QC Ultra Earbuds, but I prefer Sony's charging case, companion app, and general user experience, and their noise canceling is still among the best you can get in earbuds, even if falls just short of the high bar set by Bose.

ANC in the Sony WF-1000XM5 is so effective, I don't feel like I'm missing anything by leaving my over-ear headphones at home when I travel. With the XM5s in my ears, airplane cabin noise is distant and quiet — and given how much space they save in my luggage compared to over-ear cans, I'm more than happy to forgo the more thorough sound dampening I'd get from something like Sony's WH-1000XM5 or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. The WF-1000XM5's great battery life also means you can listen to music for the entirety of a non-stop flight from New York to LA, with some playback time to spare.

Grab a pair and thank us later

$228 is as cheap as we've seen 'em

This sale isn't a new low for the WF-1000XM5, but it matches the best price we've seen on the earbuds to date, making this an excellent time to pick a pair up. If you've got a busy holiday travel season coming up, or if you've just been on the fence about springing for premium ANC earbuds, do yourself a favor and grab the WF-1000XM5 for $228. You won't regret it.