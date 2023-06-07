Sony's earbud game is top-notch these days. The excellent WF-1000XM4 boast high-quality performance and great battery life, and even added multipoint audio earlier this year. It's been almost two years since those earbuds launched, and leaks are pointing to Sony having already prepared its next iteration which could feature a lightning-fast quick charging ability.

According to German tech blog Winfuture, the Sony WF-1000XM5 won't feature a massive design overhaul, but it will improve the charging speeds so you don't have to wait a long time before getting back to your listening sessions. The leak indicates that putting the earbuds into the case for just three minutes will allow users to listen to use them for about an hour, making them ideal for short commutes. It's still unclear how long the buds will last on a single charge, but counting the battery in the case, users can expect 24 hours of uptime.

As far as the build goes, they'll be slimmer and glossier than the XM4s. A pair of new renders of the devices show what they'll look like in silver and black. The WF-1000XM5 will also feature wireless charging, voice capture, and multipoint audio from the jump.

2 Images

Close

This leak only focuses on the fast-charging capabilities, so there isn't any new information regarding the launch date, availability, or pricing — but given that leaks have started trickling in, it's entirely possible we see these new buds before the end of the year.

Just because Sony hasn't officially announced the WF-1000XM5 doesn't mean we don't know how they'll look, however. A previous leak showed the changes the company made to the earbuds and their charging case in live images.

If you're not all that into Sony's offerings, other companies will certainly have you something you like. Check out which wireless earbuds ranked among our favorites to buy in 2023.