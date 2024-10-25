Sony WF-1000XM5 $225 $300 Save $75 Sony's flagship true wireless earbuds have been our top recommendation in the category for two years straight, and the WF-1000XM5 look poised to continue that tradition. The newest model features dedicated processors for both noise cancellation and regular audio processing while being lighter and smaller than their predecessors. But the premium quality comes with a price tag to match. $225 at Amazon

If you've been hunting around for a great pair of wireless earbuds - you've found them. The Sony WF-1000XM5s were released a little over a year ago and still hold the title as the best wireless earbuds that you can buy in 2024. With that said, the title shouldn't be taken lightly, as there are some tough competitors in this category, with brands like Bose, Samsung, OnePlus, Denon, and many more.

As you might expect, the Sony WF-1000XM5s don't come cheap, with a retail price hovering at $300. Luckily, we're seeing a great deal right now that smashes previous low prices, with a discount that drops it down to just $225. This 25% discount from Amazon brings the WF-1000XM5s down to their lowest price to date, which means it's now the perfect time to buy.

What's great about the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds?

Close

You really can't go wrong with these pair of earbuds. Not only are they extremely compact, but you also get excellent sound thanks to Sony's custom drivers, along with excellent ANC. Of course, the earbuds are also quite comfortable, which means hours of use without needing to take a break.

And if you're the type to listen to music all day, well, you'll be happy to know that these earbuds can really last, with up to eight hours of use on a single charge, and up to 16 hours total with the included charging case. What's great is that you also get quick charging abilities as well, with a 3-minute charge providing up to 60-minutes of use.

You can also feel confident using these in the rain or during your long runs thanks to the device's IPX4 rating. In addition, you also get little perks here and there like multipoint connectivity, which will have you seamlessly transferring from one device to another without having to reconnect the earbuds.

And if you love to take calls, these earbuds can handle that without any issues. And just in case you want to tune your sound experience a little more to your liking, there's a companion app packed with tons of great features.

Overall, you're not going to find a better pair of wireless earbuds. And at this price, you won't want to pass this deal up, because this is the best price we've seen to date, beating out even Prime Day pricing. So get it now while you still can.