If you've been patiently waiting for a deal on the best wireless earbuds that you can buy, well, your time has finally come. After many promotions on the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds over the past several weeks, these have finally hit a record-low, falling to just $198 on Amazon. You can also pick them up from Best Buy, but you're going to be paying a little more at $200. Regardless, now's the time to buy.

What's great about the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds?

It may be hard to believe, but the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds originally arrived on store shelves back in the summer of 2023. And while tons of companies have tried to make something better, it still manages to take the spot on our list of the best wireless earbuds.

They look good, are ultra-compact, and also produce a sound that's crisp and full. In addition, you also get nice perks with active noise-canceling that can block out the outside world, and an ambient sound mode that can also let sounds in.

With the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds, it's not all about being able to listen to your favorite music in the best way possible, but you can also feel confident, knowing that if you have to take a call, that your voice will sound clear whether you're in your car, home or walking outside.

The earbuds are also comfortable to wear, which is good because these can last up to eight hours on a single charge and the charging case supplies 24 hours of use in total. Just in case you manage to drain them completely, a three-minute charge will get you an hour of use.

You also don't have to worry about durability with these earbuds, as they are rated to handle some mild, undesirable weather. The great thing is that these will also work with a variety of devices. So, whether you're an Android or iOS user, these earbuds will work seamlessly.

With all that said, it's the price that really takes things home here. They used to cost so much, at nearly $300, but have fallen to a price that can't be ignored, at $198 for a limited time. Just be sure to pick them up quickly because a deal like this won't be around for much longer.