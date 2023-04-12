Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM4 9 / 10 $198 $278 Save $80 Sony's WF-1000XM4s are among the best earbuds you can buy, with excellent ANC and audio quality, and a bunch of great features. Today's discount of $80 makes them cheaper than most of their competition, and thus makes them even easier to recommend. $198 at Crutchfield $200 at Best Buy $198 at Amazon

It's impressive that the Sony WF-1000XM4 are more than two years old, and yet they're still among the best wireless earbuds you can buy today. They offer great sound quality, top-of-the-class ANC, and all the features you'd want in a pair of premium headphones. They're perfect for listening to productivity music while you work, or drowning out the noise on a crowded plane or train, and with today's deal, they can be yours for less than $200.

Why you should definitely buy the Sony WF-1000XM4

The biggest selling point here is obviously the active noise cancelation. In our review, we noted that the ANC in the XM4 earbuds is nearly as good as in their popular over-the-ear counterpart, with the ability to drop migraine-inducing sounds, such as crowd noise or traffic, to almost nothing. Think about that for a moment. Imagine being able to turn off all the noise — all the chaos, as you kick back and enjoy a relaxing piano sonata. This is probably a good time to mention that the sound quality is also top-notch, and the combination of that, and the silent stage set by the ANC, makes for an awesome listening experience.

All the features you want are here, too. Each earbud has a touchpad on it for controlling playback, and they perform some nifty tricks for your convenience. Removing an earbud will automatically pause your current audio, and a tap-and-hold gesture on the left earbud will activate the Quick Attention feature, which reduces audio volume and enhances ambient sound, for quick exchanges. You can also use the buds to summon Google Assistant or Alexa for voice commands, and they support multipoint audio, thanks to a recent firmware update. Battery life is solid at around 8 hours with ANC on, and charging can happen via USB-C, or wirelessly.

The only real knock on the Sony WF-1000XM4 has been the price tag, as they typically retail for $280. Luckily, today's deal takes care of that, leaving you without any more excuses for why you shouldn't buy them. Grab a pair of these Sony earbuds while you can, at this price, and you won't be disappointed.