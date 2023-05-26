Quick answer: The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are not waterproof, but they have IPX4 rating, making them splash resistance and sweatproof. However, there is no IP rating for the charging case.

Since their debut in 2021, the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds have consistently snagged the top spots on the best wireless earbuds lists, stealing hearts (and ears) with their audio quality. But how do they fare when it comes to durability?

The WF-1000XM4s outshine their predecessor in durability and other aspects — comfort, fit, design aesthetic, battery life, and noise cancellation. Unlike the WF-1000XM3s, which didn't have an IP rating and weren't recommended even for workouts, the WF-1000XM4s are considerably more rugged and far better suited to an active lifestyle. Can these wireless buds survive an intense workout, a sudden downpour, or an impromptu dip in the pool? Let's take a look.

Are the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds waterproof?

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are water-resistant, not waterproof. These buds have an IPX4 rating to protect against light water splashing from any direction, but more than that and you'll be pushing your luck.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the WF-1000XM4 earbuds are not likely to survive water immersion — light rain and sweat are as far as they go. Sony also mentions that the sound output tubes, microphone holes, and air holes aren't watertight. Any droplets entering these spaces can result in temporary issues, like weakened noise cancellation or unusual sounds during audio playback. Also, keep in mind this rating is for the earbuds only, not the charging case. So, while the buds may have water resistance, you want to avoid getting the charging case wet.

What does IPX4 water resistance on the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds mean?

The ingress protection (IP) rating system measures an electronic device's resistance to water and dust. When the device is evaluated, it's assigned a rating, in this case, IPX4, implying that the earbuds aren't tested for dust protection and can withstand light water splashes from any direction.

The first digit after the IP signifies durability against solid objects, like dust, while the second digit signifies protection against liquids. IP00 indicates the device has zero protection against dust and water, and IPXX indicates that the device hasn't been tested for dust or water protection. The degree of protection improves as the numbers increase. An IPX4 rating is a bit lacking since most smartphones now have an IP67 or IP68 rating (fully dustproof and water-resistant during shallow submersion).

The IPX4-rated Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds aren't rugged against all water types — Sony states that the water-resistant specifications only apply to sweat, tap water, and freshwater. In other words, you don't want to risk wearing them around the ocean or pool. You should also keep them away from hot or soapy water. Since the WF-1000XM4s aren't tested for dust protection, avoid making the buds go toe-to-toe with dusty challengers.

Is the Sony WF-1000XM4 charging case waterproof?

The WF-1000XM4 charging case isn't water-resistant or waterproof. Avoid using liquids when cleaning the case, especially the charging points — a dry cloth or cotton swab is apt. Most importantly, always dry your wet/sweaty earbuds before you place them in the case for charging; otherwise, you risk corroding the charging ports. If you can't do without water resistance on your case, you could get a waterproof earbud case or pick up the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).

What happens if my Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds get wet?

Even if your WF-1000XM4s are drenched, not all hope is lost. Follow these steps to resuscitate your wireless earbuds:

Use a dry cloth, preferably soft, to wipe off all water from the buds. Remove the ear tips and, with the speakers facing downward. Gently shake the buds to remove excess water. Tiny drops can seep into the microphone holes, so you'll want to turn them upside down and tap them with a dry cloth. Once complete, let the buds dry at room temperature.

How long should you let them dry? Sony hasn't specified a duration, but Reddit posts will advise you to air-dry the buds for two to three days (it seems to have worked for many people). Of course, if you want to keep them working, regular maintenance is important. But if you seek alternative tips and tricks, use your judgment and be wary of any outlandish suggestions, like drying wet buds on a frying pan. (Never do that!)

Does the Sony WF-1000XM4 warranty cover water damage?

As with most electronics, the WF-1000XM4 warranty does not include water damage. Repair is generally impossible when internal components get water damage, so take special precautions in wet situations. Remember that your WF-1000XM4 buds won't offer the same degree of water protection throughout their lifespan — repeated exposure to water will diminish the Ingress Protection.

How well do the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds survive water compared to other earbuds from Sony?

Most of the popular Sony earbuds feature the same IPX4 rating, including the LinkBuds, WF-1000XM3, WF-C500, WF-C700N, WF-SP800N, and WF-XB700 (great buds, Sony, but talk about complicated product names).

However, if you want something that survives and thrives in water, check out Sony's NW-WS410 Sports earbuds. They're waterproof up to 2 meters in saltwater and boast waterproof and dustproof capabilities with IP65/IP68 ratings. And for those who really need tunes during a swim, there are some excellent headphones for swimming.

But if you're not looking to take the plunge with your earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM4 can weather sweaty workouts and drizzles to keep rockin' and rollin' in your ears. Without a doubt, these buds are lifesavers for active folks and the clumsily gifted alike!