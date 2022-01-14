Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds were our pick for the top wireless model of 2021, and still continue to be some of the best earbuds you can buy. The flagship earbuds were first introduced last year and quickly became a popular choice among audiophiles. Today we're seeing availability extend to a new market, as Sony announces the arrival of the 1000XM4 earbuds in India.

As we've covered in-depth in our review, there is just so much to offer here and the sound quality on these is some of the best you'll hear on any pair of TWEs available right now. Sony uses its custom V1 processor for some excellent ANC, and there's LDAC support for high-resolution streaming. Sales in India are opening at Rs 19,999 (about $270).

The size of these earbuds is a little smaller compared to the prior-generation XM3s, hopefully helping out with comfort. Users can expect up to 8 hours of play time, boosted to 24 when combined with the case — just 5 minutes of charging can give you another 60 minutes of usage.

Sony's WF-1000XM4 will be available in India in two color options: silver and black. Sales begin on January 16 via Sony's official website and other major e-commerce platforms.

