Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM4 $178 $280 Save $102 The Sony WF-1000XM4s were our pick this year for the best premium wireless earbuds. They have excellent ANC, great sound quality, and nice features like LDAC support wireless charging. At this price, they should be at the top of your list. $180 at Best Buy $178 at Amazon

Sony makes some of the best-performing wireless audio gear around, and that expertise extends across product categories. The XM5s came in at number two in our roundup of the best wireless headphones this year, and the XM4s came in at number one for the best earbuds. The only real caveat to the XM4s is that they are expensive, and typically retail for around $280. Right now, though, you can pick up a pair at a $100 discount, making them a much more affordable $178.

Why should I buy the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds?

Wireless earbuds can be broken down into roughly four categories: budget, mid-range, sporty, and premium. You'd go with sporty if you need something more waterproof for extreme workouts, mid-range if you want great bang for your buck, and budget (obviously) if you're looking to save money above all else. The premium category is typically reserved for those that want the best sound quality, the best features, and money really isn't an issue. Well, with today's deal, you can get a pair of premium earbuds, for what's flirting with a close-to-mid-range price.

In our 2021 review of the XM4s, we rated the earbuds a 9 out of 10, noting that they were among the best sounding earbuds you could buy, and that their noise cancelation was best-in-class. Since then, you might argue that the torch has been passed onto the Bose QC Earbuds II, or the Sennheiser Momentums, but the XM4s, at the very least, are still in the conversation for the best premium wireless earbuds available.

Aside from ANC, other notable features include touch input on each earbud for playback control, support for hands-free Google Assistant and Alexa commands, up to eight hours of battery with ANC enabled, and both wireless and USB-C charging. We also like that they come with premium foam ear tips, instead of just silicone, and that they support high quality formats like LDAC.

Just keep in mind that the XM4s are only water-resistant, not waterproof, so you'll have to be careful not to expose them to too much sweat or moisture. And although they are smaller than their predecessor, they're still a tad on the larger side, which can be uncomfortable for some users. Nevertheless, we really love the XM4s at this price point, and if you're at all in the market for premium wireless earbuds, these need to be at the top of your list.