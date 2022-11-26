Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM4 $178 $280 Save $102 Sony's best ANC earbuds are equipped with all-day battery life, provided you don't mind plugging them back into the charging case every eight hours or so. It's also IPX4-rated to sustain occasional splashes of water. At $178, the WF-1000XM4 is at its lowest price yet, and worth every dime considering what it brings to the table. $178 at Best Buy $178 at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches, it can be quite overwhelming to individually go through some of the best audio deals out there. But whenever a flagship-level product appears, it's hard not to take notice. We're talking about the Sony WF-1000XM4, which have been our favorite ANC earbuds from the manufacturer and are now selling with a $102 discount, bringing the cost down to just $178.

Why you should buy the Sony WF-1000XM4

Among the crowd of options for wireless noise-canceling earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM4 firmly stand out thanks to their wide array of features and sound quality. These earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2 out of the box and feature 6mm drivers to deliver top-quality audio performance. The WF-1000XM4 also includes IPX4 certification for splash resistance, which cannot survive a proper submersion but should be capable of handling sweat and light to moderate rain.

Including features like ANC makes them a solid option at this price point. While we found some audio issues initially in our review, Sony has since patched them with software updates. The battery life is solid at up to eight hours with ANC or 12 hours without, while the charging case holds two more charges. Overall, you can expect these earbuds to last for a day, provided the case is fully recharged.

Why is this a good deal?

While we've seen the WF-1000XM4 selling at discounted prices before, it usually doesn't sell for less than $220. Perhaps the $102 discount on these class-leading earbuds is also an indicator of the successor's arrival, though Sony hasn't confirmed this as of yet. Nevertheless, you would struggle to find earbuds with the same or better features at this price point.

Retailers Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering the discounted Sony WF-1000XM4 in both silver and black colorways. There doesn't seem to be an expiration date for this deal, although we'd recommend proceeding with haste since such deals don't come around often. Alternatively, if you prefer over-ear headphones rather than the in-ear kind, consider the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are also in a class of their own regarding ANC and audio capabilities. They're also $50 cheaper this week.