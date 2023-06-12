Quick answer: Yes, Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds have effective active noise canceling (ANC). They even include Quick Attention and Ambient Sound modes to control how much noise is let in and focus on specific sounds.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds were released in 2021 as a smaller, more nimble successor to the bulky WF-1000XM3. Two years later, they are still some of the best wireless earbuds around. But form factor and audio quality aren’t all that’s great about these buds. The WF-1000XM4 even boasts ANC performance that is comparable to the company's WH-1000XM5 over-ear noise-canceling headphones. They are also a strong challenger to Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. If distraction-free audio is a priority, a closer look at Sony’s WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling earbuds is definitely in order.

Do Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds have active noise canceling (ANC)?

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are wireless noise-canceling earbuds. Their ANC can block out ambient sound for truly immersive audio on the move. The ANC function automatically kicks in when you use these earbuds for the first time, and the settings can be easily adjusted via the touch sensor on the left earbud or through Sony's Headphones Connect app.

Can you adjust the noise cancelation on Sony WF-1000XM4?

Absolutely! You can use the touch sensor to switch between three modes that adjust the amount of ambient sound you let in:

Quick Attention mode: This setting instantly turns down the volume of what you are actively listening to make ambient sound fully audible. Quick Attention mode is only activated for as long as you keep your finger on the touch sensor. It is ideal for public announcements or if someone is trying to get your attention.

This setting instantly turns down the volume of what you are actively listening to make ambient sound fully audible. Quick Attention mode is only activated for as long as you keep your finger on the touch sensor. It is ideal for public announcements or if someone is trying to get your attention. Ambient Sound mode: This setting allows ambient sound to be heard while the Sony earbuds are in use. It is ideal if you need to be aware of what’s going on around you.

This setting allows ambient sound to be heard while the Sony earbuds are in use. It is ideal if you need to be aware of what’s going on around you. Adaptive Sound Control (ASC): This setting automatically adjusts the sound settings of your earbuds according to your activity level. Four ASC settings cover sitting, walking, running, and transport, ensuring that you experience the best sound quality whatever you’re doing.

Can you use the Sony | Headphones Connect app to control ANC?

Yes. You can use the Sony | Headphones Connect app to fine-tune the audio settings of your noise-cancelling earbuds. Connect the earbuds to this smartphone app via Bluetooth for real-time adjustment of ANC, Ambient Sound, and Adaptive Sound Control, along with non-ANC-related settings like the Equalizer or volume adjustment.

What exactly is active noise cancelation?

Active noise cancelation is an audio technology that eliminates unwanted sounds. Earbuds and other audio devices can analyze the sound waves of the unwanted audio input and generate a supplementary audio input with complementary but opposing sound waves to neutralize them.

This phase inversion technology has existed for almost 90 years, but with wireless earbuds, ANC has come into its own. The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds carry a proprietary V1 chipset and built-in microphones that analyze ambient sound and generate opposite reversed sound waves that keep your listening experience disturbance-free.

It’s important to note that ANC cannot completely isolate ambient noise. Sound waves will get past your earbuds to your eardrum without being subdued. After all, air has to get past the earbuds, so you can hear! So you'll hear some ambient sound as you listen to that podcast or Spotify playlist, but it just won’t be so intrusive.

Some earbuds users also hear static, beeping, or hissing when the ANC setting is on. This can be corrected by removing and replacing the earbuds.

What does noise cancellation feel like?

ANC on earbuds can produce some unusual phenomena that only occur when the settings are on. Users have reported sensations like sucking, popping, or a pressure change. These weird sensations are harmless auditory effects created by the function itself. No vacuums or pressure changes are taking place; it’s just a trick of the mind. If you experience these effects, remove and replace the earbuds.

If your earbuds are generally uncomfortable, it may be because the earbud tips are the wrong size. Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds include small, medium, and large earbud tips. Select the tips that fit snugly in your ear.

What affects the noise-canceling performance of earbuds?

According to Sony, the WF-1000XM4 earbuds’ ANC function performs best with constant background noise that has a low to medium pitch. Higher or varying pitch sounds, like talking, are more challenging for the earbuds to analyze and completely neutralize in real time. Other factors that may affect the noise-canceling effects include:

Quiet environments with little ambient input for the noise-canceling function to work

Receiving cell phone calls or holding a cell phone close to an earbud

Not inserting the earbud into your ear properly or using an earbud tip that is too small

Covering the noise-canceling microphone (which causes a beeping alert)

Both earbuds have to be worn with the ear tips supplied by Sony for ANC to perform optimally

How do Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds compare to Sony's over-ear headphones?

Because over-ear headphones enclose the ear, their ANC function can block out significantly more ambient sound than earbuds. However, over-ear headphones are bulkier and less portable than earbuds, which often achieve a more stable fit.

Are there noise-canceling alternatives to Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds?

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 ANC earbuds deliver market-leading noise cancelation, but there are reliable alternatives if you’re still shopping around. They include budget and premium ANC models from credible audio brands like Beats, Bose, Apple, and Jabra. Here’s how they stack up:

Beats Studio Buds: ANC technology with Transparency mode to hear outdoor noises

AirPods Pro (2nd generation): ANC technology and Adaptive Transparency to limit the intensity of loud sounds

Jabra Elite 4: Budget buy with competent ANC

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: ANC with CustomTune technology to optimize noise cancelation

Don’t underestimate Sony’s new WF-C700N earbuds

In 2023, Sony dropped its new WF-C700N wireless noise-canceling earbuds. These newly released Sony earbuds have less sophisticated ANC but a more lightweight and comfortable design. The earbuds' small footprint, competitive pricing, and even color availability (black, white, lavender, and sage green) are strong selling points.

Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are still the best choice for ANC

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds haven’t yet been dethroned. In the short term, the combination of superb noise-canceling and phenomenal audio quality will be hard to surpass. If you truly want to block out the outside world, WF-1000XM4 earbuds have your back!