Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM4 9 / 10 There's no denying that Sony's WF-1000XM4 buds deliver incredible sound. Crisp highs, clean mids, and booming bass come together to make your favorite music sound amazing. They work equally as well when it comes to calls, too, and feature Google Assistant and Alexa hands-free integration for a truly smart set of earbuds for the price.

You usually have to pay a premium price for true wireless noise-canceling earbuds like Sony's WF-1000XM4. However, you get what you pay for when it comes to sound quality and comfort.

Opting for a pair of cheaper earbuds may sound like a good idea, but it often leads to disappointment either because the sound is hollow, they aren't comfortable, or they just have a low quality feel to them.

So when Sony's best wireless earbuds go on sale at their lowest price since Black Friday, it's worth considering the upgrade – even if you aren't quite in need of one.

Why the Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds are worth your money

Sony's WF-1000XM4 are the complete package. They look good, they sound even better, and whether you use them for work or play, you'll truly be impressed by just how good they sound.

Not only do these earbuds deliver best-in-class sound thanks to a new Integrated Processor V1 with LDAC codec support, but a redesigned 6mm driver unit amps up the range of sound to deliver crisp highs, clear mids, and booming lows while bringing out the best of your favorite tracks.

Music playback isn't the only use these buds excel at, either. These are some of the best earbuds for calls you can get right now, and the ambient noise reduction helps tremendously by making it easier to communicate with minimal background noise.

The noise-cancelation also works extremely well, which is a big help when you need to focus on a call – or just want to get lost in your tunes. Which you definitely will, considering that these are some of the top-rated true wireless earbuds because of how good they sound.

Grab a pair of these while you can, the $200 price tag this deal offers is an excellent bargain for these buds.