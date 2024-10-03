Key Takeaways Sony has released a new update for select earbuds and headphones that brings support for Google's Find My Device network.

The update also delivers two additional features with Auto Switch and Fast Pair.

The update is now available for the WH-1000XM5 headphones, WF-1000XM5 earbuds, and the LinkBuds S.

Losing your headphones and earbuds is a thing of the past if you own these Sony products. A new update has just started rolling out, giving users the ability to take advantage of Google's Find My device network. Of course, this update isn't rolling out to all Sony products, with the brand focusing on just a few of its products like the WH-1000XM5 headphones and WF-1000XM5 earbuds.

The report comes from Android expert Mishaal Rahman, posting on X, sharing the details of the update (via 9to5Google). In addition to adding support for Google's Find My device network, Rahman also shares that the audio devices will now have the ability to easily hop from device to device seamlessly thanks to its new Auto Switch feature.

If all of that wasn't enough, Rahman also shares that the update will also bring support for Google's Fast Pair technology. For the most part, Sony's best just got better. It's also important to note that these updates are now also arriving for the Sony's LinkBuds S earbuds. Users are sharing that the update is now rolling out, which should be a welcome change for those users as well.

If all of this sounds interesting to you, and you want to get one board, you'll want to download the new update using the Sony Sound Connect app. This app can be found on the Google Play Store and is also linked below. Once the app is open, you'll want to connect your compatible headphones or earbuds to the device with the app, then you should see a pop-up for the new firmware version.

From here, it's just a simple matter of downloading the update and transferring it to your device. Overall, this is a fantastic update, especially since some of these devices are a bit older. Of course, despite this, these are still some of the best headphones and earbuds that you can buy.