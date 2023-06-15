The Sony WF-1000XM4 are among the best wireless earbuds on the market, and the company has only made them better with updates since launch. But they are nearing their second anniversary, which is a lifetime in the tech world. Sony is preparing to launch its successor, the WF-1000XM5, which appeared in renders in March this year. A new leak has now provided more details about the earbuds, including the switch to bigger drivers.

As leaked renders have previously revealed, Sony appears to have focused on making the WF-1000XM5 more compact than its past offerings. Despite that, each XM5 earbud weighs around 5.9g, making it 1.4g lighter than the XM4s. Like their predecessors, though, the WF-1000XM5 will seemingly continue with an IPX4 rating, meaning they will be splash-resistant.

Despite the size reduction, Sony's upcoming earbuds will reportedly feature new 8.4mm drivers called Dynamic Driver X. For comparison, the WF-1000XM4 pack 6mm large drivers. The bigger drivers should allow the XM5s to deliver notably better sound quality, with the leaked marketing materials claiming the earphones provide "richer vocals."

The earbuds apparently also feature two proprietary processors along with dual-feedback microphones, which optimize noise reduction in real-time depending on the ambient noise to deliver the best performance.

The WinFuture report claims the WF-1000XM5 will feature three microphones, Bone Conduction sensors, and Precise Voice Pickup technology. Essentially, these will allow the earbuds to clearly pick up your voice, irrespective of how noisy the surrounding environment is.

While each earbud's battery capacity is unknown, the charging case will feature a 500mAh cell. This will help extend the total runtime of the XM5s to 24 hours, and thanks to lightning-fast charging capabilities, you should get an hour of music playback with just 3 minutes of charge. Other leaked specs include Bluetooth 5.3 and multi-point support.

There's no word on the pricing, but WinFuture says the Sony WF-1000XM5 should launch in the next few days. So, you won't have to wait much longer to find out how much Sony's upcoming flagship earbuds will cost.