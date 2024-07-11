When it comes to the best wireless headphones, brands like Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser come to mind. However, most products from these companies come with a high price tag, which may not fit everyone’s budget. Catering to the mid-range segment (and the people who love bass), Sony recently introduced its mid-range Ult series, which includes the Ult Wear headphones, the Ult Field 7 speaker, and more.

Sitting between Sony's top-of-the-line WH-1000XM5 and budget WH-CH720N headphones, the Sony Ult Wear is designed for people who love bass. They start at $199 in the US, £179 in the UK, and recently launched in India for Rs. 16,990. I've had the opportunity to test the Sony Ult Wear headphones for nearly a month, and these are, without a doubt, my top pick for best-value headphones this year.

Made for long listening sessions

Ult Wear is among the few headphones I can wear for hours without discomfort

Taking the headphones out of the box, you wouldn’t think they're of the mid-range or budget variety. The headphones come in a premium knit-style fabric case, which includes a USB-C to USB-C cable and a 3.5mm cable. The headphones themselves are sturdy, sporty, and have some weight to them. Thankfully, though, they fold for easy carrying in the case — a feature not always found in flagship models.

Nonetheless, despite their weight, the Ult Wear headphones are surprisingly comfortable to wear for long periods. The headband offers ample cushioning, and the earcups are made of premium leatherette with memory foam for a snug yet plush fit. Even as someone who's not (at all) accustomed to wearing headphones for long stretches, I found the Ult Wear to be one of the most comfortable and wearable options I've tried.

Controls are pretty straightforward and intuitive as well. A single finger touch on the right earcup activates the voice assistant, while a palm touch activates the transparency mode. All buttons and ports are located on the left earcup, including the ULT button, but more on that below.

Sound quality impressed me right away

Though bass can be a little overwhelming

Like most folks out there, I'm really, really picky when it comes to sound quality. I prefer a balanced profile, with just the right amount of bass, that's not too heavy or overpowering, but something that isn't flat.

Impressively, the Sony ULT Wear headphones hit the sweet spot. The default "ULT 1" setting is precisely the sound signature I gravitate towards when using other headphones. There's just enough bass that's required for a punchy sound, but it doesn't overwhelm the vocals or the instrumentation.

There's a dedicated "ULT" button on the left earcup that lets you cycle through the different sound modes. "ULT 1" is the default setting, while switching to "ULT 2" takes the bass to a more pronounced level, which some may find overpowering. I personally found myself consistently returning to the default mode. You can obviously tweak the sound settings and equalizer in the Sony Headphones app, but the out-of-the-box "ULT 1" profile is likely to satisfy most buyers.

The Sony Ult Wear also supports Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). While noise cancelation isn't comparable to the likes of the AirPods Max or Sony's own XM5s, it's still more than sufficient for most users. I tested the headphones on city streets, at home, on the metro, and even on an airplane, and I never felt the need for stronger noise cancelation. I'm not a big fan of aggressive noise cancelation, but the Ult Wear strikes a good balance.

A lot of features for a reasonable price

Especially for a mid-ranger

In terms of features, the Ult Wear offers a lot for the price. In addition to the intuitive touch and tap controls, as well as effective noise-cancelling, the headphones support a range of high-end audio codecs, including the premium LDAC codec.

Everything — from sound to equalizer to touch control — is controlled using Sony's companion app, which you're prompted to install as soon as you pair the headphones with your device. You can analyze your ear shape for a more personalized sound profile, and there are other high-end features in there as well, including Spatial Audio and Bluetooth multipoint.

Battery life is another standout feature; I think I've only charged it twice in the month I've tested it. Sony claims nearly 30 hours of battery life with ANC enabled, and I find this to be true. There's quick charge to help when you need a quick top up, but you can also use these headphones in passthrough mode with the 3.5mm jack without draining the battery.

Where the Sony Ult Wear can improve

No gadget is perfect

Like every product, the Ult Wear isn't perfect, and there are a few aspects that could use some improvements. Take, for example, the lack of an IP rating, which means they're not suitable for use in wet conditions or during workouts. Similarly, Sony needs to work on the companion app. While it is feature-rich, the app could benefit from a more streamlined and easy-to-use interface. The current design may feel a bit overwhelming for some users.

And yes, the bass-heavy sound isn't for everyone. While the Ult Wear is perfect for people like me who prefer a slightly punchier sound, many people who tried my headphones weren't impressed with the sound signature. I hope Sony goes with a more balanced sound in the next iteration, with bass boost as an optional feature rather than a default.