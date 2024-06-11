As a former DJ and band member, I know a thing or two about getting people out of their seats and onto the dance floor. All it takes is knowing what songs get people going, but you aren't going to get anyone moving if your sound system isn't up to the task. In fact, the worst parts of that profession were lugging all that equipment in and setting it up in just the right spot for optimal sound and, of course, sound checks. While I may not perform as much anymore, I still like to do a little singing now and again, and what better place to do that than a karaoke party?

Not everyone throwing a party is about to set up a bunch of high-quality speakers, a mic stand, and a TV, but sometimes events call for more than just a portable speaker. That's where the Sony Ult Tower 10 comes in. This gigantic tower speaker brings the party anywhere you go, provided you can wheel it there. With built-in synchronizing lights and powerful bass, the Ult Tower 10 is just what you may need to throw raves for as long as your neighbors allow. That is if you want to cough up the dough for it.

Editor's choice Sony Ult Tower 10 speaker 9 / 10 If you love throwing house parties, you can crank things up to 11 with the Sony Ult Tower 10 speaker. It has plenty of power, clear and full sound, and built-in synchronized lights. If you want to take things to the next level, this speaker can easily double as a karaoke machine thanks to the video hook-up and the included microphone. However, it is bulky and a bit hard to move. If you don't have a problem storing it, it's a great option for parties, assemblies, or for single or duo performance setups. Pros Great, full sound with easy to tweak power settings

Fun synchronized lights

AV and guitar jack make it ideal for small set ups

Included microphone is solid, durable

Effortless set up Cons This thing is massive

Price, availability, and specs

The Ult Tower 10 clocks in at a whopping $1,200, which is a bit on the high end, but at the time of writing, it's dropped to $998. Since this speaker does the job of an amp and a karaoke machine, it's a little harder to compare with other speakers in its class. It is a bit much for your average speaker or even a tower speaker, but the extras might be worth it if you throw frequent parties or perform for small venues. The Ult Tower 10 comes with a microphone, batteries, and a few cables, and it can be found on Amazon, Best Buy, or Sony's own website.

Specifications Bluetooth Connectivity? Yes Input Type Stereo Mini Jack(IN), USB-A, Optical Digital Input Dimensions 16.5 x 43.6 x 16.9 inches Audio Interface (A2DP) Power AC Price $1200 Connectivity Bluetooth Colors Black Buttons Yes Waterproof Rating Splashproof (top surface) Speaker configuration Woofer/Mid(L/R)/Tweeter(L/R) Frequency response 2.4GHz Expand

What I liked about the Sony Ult Tower 10

You can feel the vibe

The Ult Tower 10 certainly makes an impression; you really can't miss it, considering its size. But with that size come some pretty incredible speakers, but that's not all. Before we get into sound, let's talk about everything this speaker can do. The Ult Tower 10 has an audio jack, an optical in, a USB port, and a guitar jack, and to complete the party package, it comes with a microphone. Clearly, this speaker is meant for bigger and better things than just my living room, and it is impressive.

It took seconds to set it up once I pulled it out of the box. The Ult Tower 10 immediately linked up with my Google Pixel 7 as soon as I turned the speaker on, and that was that. While the optical jack, audio jack, and USB port are located at the back of the speaker, you can plug in your guitar or a secondary microphone at the top. As for controls, you can access volume, Ult Tower Sound, Bluetooth connection, lights, and speaker functions on the touch screen at the very top of the speaker. The controls are in smooth, reflective glass, and the buttons are readable, regardless of the light, though I did have a little more trouble when I wheeled this bad boy out to the patio.

While most of the buttons are touchscreen activated, the power button and Ult Tower Sound are tactile. I appreciate that because I can still turn the speaker off if there's ever a problem with the screen. The volume controls are also pretty great. You can use the touchscreen or adjust the volume anywhere on your smartphone, which has come in handy when I've had to answer the door. But it also pauses when you answer a phone call, which can be problematic if you're right in the middle of the party.

Now for what you've all been waiting for: how does it sound? In short, this speaker sounds incredible. The sound profile is perfectly balanced right out of the box, but if you want to tweak the settings, you can use the Fiestable app to make any adjustments. However, I didn't really need to at all. Considering my wide variety of musical tastes, I had to test out every genre, starting with the bass.

So, first up came DJ Snake and Lil Jon's Turn Down for What. The bass thumped and filled the room without popping, and it didn't drown out the other sounds and voices. Also, for funsies, I put a few little things on top of the speaker to see if they would rattle off as I cranked the volume. To my surprise, it only jumped slightly, considering the bass's punchiness.

I switched things up with Hozier's Blood Upon the Snow to get a sense of how the vocals and more classic instruments would sound, and incredibly, it was like I was in front of a symphony. But most impressive is how I was distracted while writing this very review, casually listening to RAKEL's Follow You into the Dark from Alan Wake 2. I became distinctly entranced by how good the vocal isolation was and how well it blended with the accompanying heavy beats. From acoustic tracks to club music, everything hit the right notes.

In addition, the Ult Tower 10 comes fully packed with what Sony calls "360-degree Party Sound and 360-degree Party Light." Basically, that means that you can hit the Ult Tower Sound button to change the sound mix, and the speaker comes with built-in lighting. The lights synchronize with whatever you have playing.

They are fun and colorful and just add to the party vibe, but if you don't care for them or would rather not have them on, you can turn them off using the touchscreen on top of the speaker. They definitely look cool, especially with the lights turned down. As far as the Ult Tower Sound button, you can click it and cycle through a few pre-set mixes. I selected one and stuck to it, but if you like mixing up your sound profile, it's pretty simple.

As mentioned earlier, you can also tweak the settings using the Fiestable app, which links to other Sony speakers. Using the app, you can set up Party Playlists, sync your phone to flash along with your speaker or access pretty neat settings, like DJ Control, Illumination, Karaoke, and a few other settings to add to the fun. The few I found most useful were the DJ control and Karaoke options. The DJ controls allow the user to add effects, like Isolator or Flanger, to anything playing, and the Karaoke section will actively score your performance and add enhancements if you wish, like echo, key control, or voice changer.

It does come with a microphone for use as a karaoke machine or PA system, but you can also plug a secondary microphone (or guitar) into the guitar jack at the top of the speaker. Using the video hook-up, you can also set up a screen to take karaoke to a new level.

The microphone itself is pretty good; I expected worse for an "included" microphone. The mic has a little heft to it, but that's just a testament to its quality. It synced immediately once I put in the included batteries and pressed the power button. The sound rang clear and true, and it picked up my voice with little effort. So, no need to eat the microphone during a subtle performance.

Also, the microphone and guitar connection volume is separate from the speaker volume itself, which is great when you want to balance everything out. The microphone's volume buttons weren't super responsive, but they work well enough that it's not a problem. I will note that turning the microphone off and on or plugging in a guitar or secondary microphone will pause the music, a bit of a failsafe for the speaker itself. Be sure to hit the Guitar button next to the jack to cut the power before removing the cord. Overall, this really is the ultimate party speaker.

What I didn't like about the Sony Ult Tower 10

Where am I supposed to put this thing?

We need to address the elephant in the room — or maybe just this speaker. It's massive, there's no doubt. Sony even knows it, which is why they include instructions on how to actually get the Ult Tower 10 out of the box. At 38 x 19.2 x 19.3 inches, it's going to be tough to store when not in use. If you live in an apartment or have limited space, it's probably not a good buy. It's also not hard to miss. It's tall, bulky, and heavy. And it's a dust magnet, so keeping it tidy is a bit of a struggle.

It does help that it comes in black, but it's by no means discreet. It knows what it is, and that's just fine. But if you want something smaller, you may be better off going with something like the JBL Authentics 300. It may not have the extras of the Ult Tower 10, but it costs way less, sounds great, and it's portable — which brings me to our next issue.

The Ult Tower 10 weighs around 64 pounds, so carting this thing from one room to another is a chore. It has two wheels on the back bottom to help scoot it along, but you really have to angle them right for things to go smoothly. Also, forget it if there's carpet. Once you get it going, it rolls fine enough, but getting it to go where you want is still a bit of a struggle. So, if you want to take this baby on the road, you want to make sure your vehicle can handle it and that moving it goes smoothly.

Also, and this is a really small knock, the included power cord is super short. I've had my fair share of gigs where power outlets are scarce, so that would make it a little difficult to set up. It’s probably better for this thing to plug in next to a wall, but if you’re setting up somewhere that doesn’t have a lot of outlets handy, you’re going to need some extension cords.

Finally, the price is a killer. $1,200 is a lot to ask, even for what this speaker has to offer. But you really can't complain about the quality you're getting with the Ult Tower 10.

Should you buy it?

Great for pumping up the crowd

At this point in my life, I'm probably not the target audience for this speaker — though, honestly, I am not upset that I can throw impromptu raves in my living room with my two small kids. However, back in the DJ and band days, I would have happily thrown money at Sony for this speaker, provided I could get it in my car. It's an easy setup, has great sound, and if I were doing a solo or duo performance, this speaker would be just what I need. It can also be useful for schools, assembles, or other places that need an amp.

The cost is a bit painful, but the fact that it has synchronized lights, a decent microphone, and all the inputs you could need eases the sting. However, if you're just looking to enjoy some background tunes during a get-together, this is definitely overkill, and you might be better off with a good portable Bluetooth speaker in the long run. But if you want a great-sounding speaker, you love to entertain, or you need a decent speaker system for your weekly Bingo nights, this is a good pick.