Tech and entertainment companies continue to go dark in Russia as its invasion of Ukraine enters week three. Apple and Google were already coping with Vladimir Putin's free speech crackdowns before the February 24 invasion and quickly denounced Russia's actions and began making changes and even switching off services soon after. Sony is just the latest to make decisive moves aimed at cutting off Russian access.

Sony began by pausing the release of the upcoming premiere of Jared Leto's "Morbius" two weeks ago, reports Variety, and now the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant says Russia won't get "Spider-Man: No Way Home" or any other upcoming home entertainment release. In a memo, Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra said the company is also suspending its Crunchyroll streaming service and sending "thoughts and prayers" to everyone impacted by the conflict. The company hopes, Vinciquerra said, "that a peaceful resolution can be found soon."

The Russian ruble is at a record low and the country has kept its stock market closed for weeks now because it is likely to go into total free fall if it does open again. The list of big-name companies pulling out of Russia is getting long, and it includes Disney, Amazon, Netflix, WarnerMedia, Samsung, and Microsoft. The coercive power of these moves isn't about the impact on average citizens looking for entertainment, it's about the Russian economy. If it hasn't already essentially collapsed, it may just be a matter of time.

