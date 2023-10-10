Sony SRS-XB13 $35 $60 Save $25 Sony's SRS-XB13 may be the size of a small coffee mug, but within this tiny little speaker hides high quality sound and impressive volume. This small but powerful Bluetooth speaker rocks just as hard as speakers double its size, and features IP67 waterproof construction to go with you wherever you travel. Plus, an impressive 16-hours of battery life mean it's suitable for all-day use. $35 at Amazon

Portable speakers are a dime a dozen these days, and there are tons of options available to choose from that range in both size and budget. All will do the job well of being a good audio companion to take along with you on your journeys, but often times you've got to spend top dollar to get one with high quality audio. These premium portable Bluetooth speakers can get pricey, too, so it's a big deal when an offer shows up on one that's both affordable and actually sounds good.

Sony's SRS-XB13 isn't the most expensive choice you can go with at $60 normally, but it delivers sound quality that's on par with speakers double its size and price. Even better, there's a Prime Day deal available that takes this booming little Bluetooth speaker to its best price yet of just $35.

Why the Sony SRS-XB13 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is worth your money

Sony's SRS-XB13 may be smaller than you'd expect at first glance, but it delivers an impressive level of sound quality and volume for its tiny stature. Designed with a passive radiator and Sound Diffusion Processor, it delivers a rich, full-range of sound with extra bass to really help your music punch through — no matter where you use it.

Which will be almost everywhere you go, considering it's easy to strap on and carry with you thanks to an adjustable multiway strap that hooks up to bags and backpacks easily. It also features an IP67 rated design, meaning its both waterproof and dustproof to handle the elements of the outdoors. The outer UV coating also protects it from additional fading and wear due to extended sun exposure.

Along with fast pairing Bluetooth, an exceptional 16-hours of battery life, and the ability to pair two of these speakers to set up a seamless stereo sound system, Sony's SRS-XB13 is a prime example of a good yet affordable Bluetooth speaker. At the reduced $35 price tag, this thing goes great as stocking stuffer for friends and family, and makes for an excellent companion to take to parties and gatherings.