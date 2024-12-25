Your changes have been saved Sony SRS-XB100 $38 $60 Save $22 This is a portable speaker that's both compact and durable, while also delivering good sound. Right now, you can grab this speaker for a great price as it drops to just $38 for a limited time. $38 at Amazon

There are a lot of great portable speakers to choose from nowadays, but if you're looking for one that's easy to take with you and provides good sound, then this Sony SRS-XB100 is most likely going to be a good fit.

While there are a lot of things to love about this speaker, the things that stood out most in our review, were portability, sound, durability and battery life. And while it typically costs $60, it can now be had for far less, with a discount that knocks 37% off, bringing it down to just $38 for a limited time.

What's great about the Sony SRS-XB100?

Close

As you can tell from the images above, this speaker is quite small. And while you might think that it can't deliver the power you need at your next BBQ or office event, this speaker definitely has the ability to get loud and still maintain a good sound. It excels at delivering music, but can also work for TV shows and movies.

In addition, you also get a design that's a little bit unique thanks to its built-in strap. This strap is quite handy as it allows you to carry it with you with little effort, and allows the speaker to be attached to something when you need it to be. Furthermore, this speaker also has an IP67 rating, which means it can easily handle water and dust.

This is good to know, especially if you plan to take it with you in the outdoors, or plop it down in the sand or dirt. And when it comes to battery life, you get up to 16 hours of use, which should be good enough for most. You can also recharge the speaker using its USB-C port, which should come in pretty handy.

While the speaker is built for entertainment, you can also use it to handle phone calls just in case you want to take them hands free. And if you want something a little more colorful, you also have different color options, like Blue, Light Gray, and Orange. Overall, this is a pretty good speaker that provides lots of value at its current price.

Just be sure to grab it as quickly as you can, because we don't think this deal is going to be around for much longer. And if you're still on the fence and want to see some other options, we recommend taking a look at some of the best portable speakers we recommend.