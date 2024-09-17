Sony SRS-XB100 $38 $60 Save $22 A fantastic compact speaker that offers big sound and comes in at an excellent price at just $38 in this limited-time deal. $38 at Amazon

This is going to be one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers that you can buy hands down. The Sony SRS-XB100 is an absolute gem with its relatively compact size, excellent sound, and low price tag. And while it's original retail price makes it already quite affordable, coming in at just $60, it can now be had for even less, with a substantial discount that knocks 37% off, dropping it down to just $38 for a limited time. So, if you've been thinking about buying a new Bluetooth speaker, grab this one while you can, because this deal is too good to pass up.

What's great about Sony's SRS-XB100 Bluetooth wireless speaker?

This is just one of those deals that's an absolute no-brainer if you're looking to take your audio on the go. While wireless earbuds and headphones are great, this speaker provides an affordable way to share your tunes without carrying around a lot of bulk. For the most part, we really liked this speaker thanks to its size and sound. You get crisp and full audio that can even be heard in louder environments.

And even though it's small, it doesn't lack features, with an IP67 rating that makes the speaker dust and waterproof, which makes it perfect for any environment. Furthermore, you get extra long battery life with up to 16 hours of use on a single charge, and a USB-C port that can be used for charging. And if you're lugging it around and get a call, you can feel confident going hand-free thanks to the built-in microphone with echo-cancelling tech.

And if one speaker isn't quite enough, you can always pair two together to really bring the music to life with even more sound. Overall, this is a great speaker that's really affordable and sounds good. Also, if you're not into standard colors like black and white, you'll be happy to know that there are more vibrant color options like blue and orange. So, get this deal while you can, as this speaker is an absolute steal at this price.