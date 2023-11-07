Summary Sony is finally rolling out the Android 14 update for the Xperia 1 V in Europe, marking a significant improvement in their slow update history.

The update brings new features like improved Bokeh mode for better focus and the Video Creator app for creating short videos with music and effects.

Xperia 1 V users can expect a close-to-stock Android experience with added lock screen customization, although they won't have the same lock screen clock styles as Google's Pixel devices.

Slow OS updates have long been a problem in the Android ecosystem. Thankfully, things have improved in recent years, especially with Samsung taking charge. Following the release of Android 14, Xiaomi was the first company to seed the update to its selected flagship devices. Samsung followed suit, with the One UI 6 update available for the Galaxy S23 series in limited regions. Sony is now joining them and has officially announced the Android 14 rollout for the Xperia 1 V in Europe.

Containing the October 2023 security patch, the 1.3GB firmware with build number 67.1.A.2.112 brings features from Sony's more premium Xperia 5 V to the 1 V. This includes an improved Bokeh mode, which lets you "decrease focus in the background" to further focus on the subject at the front. If you own the Xperia 1 V, you can snap photos using the new Bokeh mode at 24mm and 48mm focal length after installing Android 14.

The Video Creator app from the Xperia 5 V also comes to the Xperia 1 V as a part of the update. It helps quickly create short videos by merging multiple clips for social media, which you can further spice up by adding background music and various effects. To clarify, though, this app was already available for download through the Google Play Store, so Sony is just preloading it with Android 14.

Sony's skin is close to AOSP, so Android 14 on the Xperia 1 V should pack all the features that Google has included in the latest release of the OS. Lock screen customization is also a part of the package, though Sony lets you have two shortcuts on each side, up from two on stock Android. As Mishaal Rahman notes, you don't get the same lock screen clock styles as shown by Google since they are Pixel-exclusive.

The Android 14 update for the Xperia 1 V is live in Europe and the UK. Sony notes the firmware's availability will vary by country, so it could take up to a few weeks to reach your device.

Sony has traditionally been slow in updating its Xperia devices to the latest Android release. So, it's surprising that the Xperia 1 V is already getting updated to Android 14. For comparison, Android 13 made its way to select Xperia handsets in mid-December 2022, four months after the OS was released. There's no word on when the Xperia 5 V and other compatible Xperia phones will get the update, though.

The Japanese smartphone maker has some great phones, but their limited availability, non-existent carrier support, and exorbitant pricing make it a no-go. Otherwise, Xperia phones have a lot to offer, including excellent 4K HDR panels, decent camera performance, all-day battery life, and a stock Android-like experience.