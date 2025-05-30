Summary Sony ends in-house smartphone manufacturing, outsourcing all Xperia models.

The Sony Xperia 1 VII marks the start of Sony's fully outsourced flagship production.

Sony joins Apple and Google in using third-party OEMs to scale phone production.

Companies opting to use third-party partners to manufacture their smartphones isn’t a new concept. Apple and Google design their devices, but outsource construction to different companies. Outsourcing saves money by leveraging lower labor costs. It also means lower overhead, because companies like Google and Apple aren’t responsible for the physical plant costs or logistics. It also means production can be scaled rapidly, an advantage for companies that require high volumes.

According to reports, Sony is joining the list of companies using third-party manufacturers (via GSMArena). It had already outsourced the production of its midrange models. Now, the company is adding its flagship smartphones to the list, meaning Sony will no longer manufacture any of its phones. It’s not an unusual move, and the report states that the recent Sony Xperia I VII was already part of this plan. Quality doesn’t seem to be affected by this latest release, but it’s a clear shift for Sony.

Sony has already left the US market behind