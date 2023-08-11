Source: Sony Sony SRS-XB100 $48 $60 Save $12 The SRS-XB100 offers a decent speaker with a convenient means of bringing it everywhere for just $48 with today's sale — the first-ever discount on Sony's smallest speaker. The XB100 threads a needle for good sound and flexibility that makes it worth considering at retail price, but a deal like this almost pushes it into must-buy territory. $48 at Amazon

Music lovers know that listening to your favorite tunes at any point throughout the day can immediately boost your mood, but it’s even better when you can share that feeling with others. While it’s important to have a great pair of headphones or earbuds for your daily commute and gym workouts, it’s equally important to have a reliable wireless Bluetooth speaker when you're out and about.

Cue Sony. The Japanese brand is synonymous with well-designed electronics ranging from cameras to noise-canceling headphones, and it offers a great line of Bluetooth speakers for reasonable prices. If you’re looking for a small but mighty portable wireless speaker for less than $50, the Sony SRS XB100 fits the bill when it's on sale. You can grab it on Amazon for a fraction of its retail price and choose from four different colors.

Why buy the Sony SRS XB100 now?

For the first time since its release in May, Sony’s latest version of its smallest Bluetooth speaker is discounted to $48. The less-than-$50 investment is well worth it: this speaker will last you years to come while surviving harsh conditions.

It's the new version of the SRS X12 and X13, which came in a package smaller than a soda can. The XB100 has a similar design, but Sony has added a new tether that helps you attach the speaker for on-the-go listening.

The speaker has an IP67 waterproof rating that can withstand watery conditions without sacrificing quality or effectiveness. I’ve suffered my XB12 through snow and rain, and it still delivers great sound. The improved XB100 can be submerged down to a depth of one meter for up to half an hour. It can float too, so you’ll be able to continue enjoying music while chilling by the poolside without worrying about accidentally knocking it over.

The SRS XB100 weighs less than a pound, but don’t let its size fool you. It’s designed with three slots that serve as ports for a passive radiator, giving it an extra bass system. It also comes equipped with a 1.81-inch driver and a metal grill that acts as a sound diffuser. The quality sound that Sony is known to deliver isn't lost in this small and portable speaker.