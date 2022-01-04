Sony never misses an opportunity to feature its upcoming TVs at CES, and this year is no exception as the 2022 Bravia XR series is coming out in full force. The announcement features six TV models, but the new screens aren’t the only products taking the stage. Sony is also launching a new TV-mounted camera designed to enrich colors, contrast, and brightness of their displays in response to the environment. Additionally, a major firmware update is also turning up in the announcement, promising to add support for 360 Spatial Sound Mapping to two of the company’s soundbars.

Sony’s new 2022 Bravia XRs are equipped with the features found in previous generations, like Cognitive Processor XR for improved image quality and colors, Acoustic Surface Audio+ (or Acoustic Multi-Audio) for synchronizing audio output with the video, and of course, they’re all running Google TV. All models are also marked “Perfect for PlayStation 5,” so they enable Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode while connected to a PS5 gaming console.

Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

The featured models on display are the Z9K 8K and X95K 4K, both built with Mini LED backlighting. As the name implies, these use very small LEDs to reduce light bleed, and they’re managed by a feature dubbed XR Backlight Master Drive to produce sharper contrast between light and dark zones. The Z9K is an 8K display available in 85-inch and 75-inch sizes, and the X95K is a 4K display available in 85-inch, 75-inch, and 65-inch sizes.

Plenty of OLED displays are slated for release, as well, each with Sony’s XR OLED Contrast Pro and XR Triluminos Pro for higher contrast and color range. Three models have been announced for 2022, including the A80K 4K at 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch sizes, the Master Series A95K available in 65-inch and 55-inch sizes, the Master Series A90K filling in the 48-inch and 42-inch categories.

Image Gallery (6 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

And rounding out the selection is the X90K 4K, an LED-backlit display with Sony’s XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster 10 technology. This model will be rolling out in 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch; all with 4K displays.

Sony took care to highlight its Road to Zero plan, an initiative that aims to reduce the company’s environmental impact to zero by the year 2050. To that end, some of this year’s TV models are made with recycled plastics. All of the TVs are also shipped in compact packaging that allows for more units to be packed into a vehicle, and significantly less ink is used on the boxes.

While we may want to spend our time looking at the televisions, Sony is also announcing a new product that will be looking back at you. The new Bravia CAM is a webcam-like device that mounts to the top of the 2022 models and enables features like gesture controls, video chat, and more. It can even cut power usage a bit by dimming the display if it detects there aren’t any people nearby to watch the screen.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

The camera also automatically adjusts the display to suit ambient lighting to produce the best colors, brightness, and contrast for your environment. This is a capability Apple has explored with its True Tone display technology.

Finally, Sony included a quick note that a firmware update is slated for the HT-A7000 and HT-A5000 soundbars. When it rolls out, the update adds support for 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, which enables a wireless connection to Sony’s SA-RS5 rear speakers scheduled for release this spring, or the currently available SA-RS3S speakers.

While all of the new TVs and the Bravia CAM are debuting this week for CES 2022, none of them will be hitting store shelves for a while. Sony plans to make pricing and availability announcements in the Spring; so if you were eager to replace your old TV, you’ll have to wait a few more months.

This is how much your used Android phone will sell for in 2022 A few expected ones with some surprises

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email