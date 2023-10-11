Source: Sony Sony WH-CH520 $38 $60 Save $22 Don't let the price fool you, there is a lot to like about these Sony wireless headphones. They support DSEE tech for higher quality audio, Fast Pair for instant connections, Mutlipoint for quickly switching between devices, and the battery can last for up to 50 hours. $38 at Amazon

When you think of sub-$50 headphones, you probably imagine poor build and audio quality, limited features, and an unknown brand name. But that's not the case with this Prime Day deal on the Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones. They are made by one of the—if not the—biggest brands in audio, they have a premium plastic build, and they sound great. The headphones also support some newer features such as Fast Pair and Multipoint, and right now they are on sale for just $38.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones

These Sony headphones sport a premium plastic design, which is both comfortable and lightweight for longer listening sessions. The sound quality is also impressive, considering the price range, thanks to a customizable EQ in the Sony phone app, and native support for DSEE tech, which enhances low-quality audio. Throw in a built-in microphone for fielding phone calls, and up to 50-hours of battery life, and you have the makings of an excellent pair of budget cans.

As for features, the CH520 are extremely well-rounded with support for both Fast Pair and Multipoint, which let you quickly pair and switch between devices. They also support Swift Pair for connecting to your PC, and 360 Reality Audio for more immersive sound. About the only feature these headphones don't have is ANC, but to be honest, the lack of it is what keeps the price tag down, and allows for the more comfortable, lightweight build and extended battery life. Plus there really aren't many headphones in this price range that offer good enough ANC that you would miss having it.

The bottom line here is if you are at all in the market for a pair of wireless, on-ear headphones in this price range, there are few reasons—aside from the lack of ANC—why you shouldn't jump all over this deal. Grab the Sony WH-CH520 while you can for $38.