Whether you prefer using a set of wireless headphones to listen to your favorite tunes or a more subtle pair of wireless earbuds to run through your playlist, it's worth it to invest in a good pair to make sure you get the most out of your listening experience.

Opting for cheap headphones always sounds like a good idea, but true audiophiles will hear and feel the difference between a pair that cost $100 and a pair that cost $300. The build quality is much higher, tech like active noise cancelation does a better job filtering out unwanted sound, and the range and quality of the audio playback is beyond noticeable. However, for some, the higher prices can make you hit the mute button on better products.

Sony offers a great range of headphones and earbuds, from the budget-friendly to the premium priced and everything in between, and this week you've got a chance to grab some of the latter options at their best prices yet. Amazon's having a big sale on Sony's best wireless headphones and earbuds available, taking upwards of 25% off their most popular models.

Sony XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

If you're after the best of the best, then the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are what you're looking for. The audio quality is great, the battery life is even better, and per usual, Sony's industry-leading active noise-canceling (ANC) tech is second to none.

Running on Bluetooth 5.2, the XM5 offer multipoint connection to sync up and switch between multiple devices with ease. Plus, they take advantage of Sony's LDAC codec, as well as SBC and AAC, to stream at a higher bitrate for better quality sound. Whether streaming Spotify from your phone or watching a movie on your PC or TV, the XM5 sound amazing.

Sony's Headphones Connect app also let you customize the EQ settings to further pinpoint how you want your music to sound, as well as adjust noise-canceling levels to your liking. All with a respectable 32 hours of battery life for all-day (and night) listening.

The XM5s do come in at a premium price of $400, but Amazon is taking over $50 off this week, bringing them down to their best price in months.

Source: Sony Sony WH-1000XM5 $348 $400 Save $52 Sony's latest XM5s deliver what the brand is known for, incredible sound and exceptional ANC. They feel good, they sound even better, and at $50 off, offer some of the best headphones money can buy for the price. $348 at Amazon

Sony XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

The previous generation of XM cans, Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, offer much of what its successor offers albeit with a few downgrades. The same quality of ANC you'd find in the XM5s is here, seeing as they both run on the same Integrated Processor V1, but connectivity and sound quality in general take a slight hit.

For starters, the XM4s run on the older Bluetooth 5.0 standard. This means slower transmission rates, shorter range, and higher power consumption. Depending on just where you plan to use these, the downgrade in range and speed won't be a huge difference, but connection stability and battery life won't be as steady as the XM5s.

That said, Sony's XM4s are incredible wireless headphones that are well worth a buy at $70 off. They look and feel almost identical to their replacement, and if you don't need the absolute best money can buy, offer a premium set of headphones at a great value.

Sony WH-1000XM4 $278 $348 Save $70 The previous generation XMs do well enough for those looking for a great pair of headphones. The sound quality is top-notch, the ANC is excellent, and aside from running on Bluetooth 5.0, this is a great set of cans for the price. $278 at Amazon

Sony XM4 True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds

If earbuds are more your style, then you and Sony's WF-1000XM4 are about to become best buds. These premium earbuds top our list as some of the best on the market, and for good reason.

With powerful 6mm drivers, and of course Sony's leading ANC, these combine the quality of the XM5 headphones with the freedom of a set of in-ear headphones. They sound great, and are perfect for use on the go, at the gym, or anywhere you can think of.

They feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, meaning you get improved streaming quality and multipoint connectivity, and they also support Sony's LDAC codec for higher quality sound. Plus, they're also capable of wireless charging, feature a solid 8 hours of battery life, and can hold two full charges in their case.

At $80 off, there's no denying that the XM4 earbuds are the best value money can buy.

Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM4 9 / 10 $198 $280 Save $82 If you're after a pair of good earbuds, then the XM4s are what you need. At this price, they are unbeatable in terms of sound quality, offering Sony's premium ANC with support for LDAC for high quality sound. $198 at Amazon

Sony headphones and earbuds top the charts due to their quality and reliability. They sound great, offering exceptional clarity and range thanks to the new Integrated Processor V1 and support for the LDAC codec. They do clock in at a higher price tag, but they're worth every penny, especially now that you can get them on sale for upwards of $80 off this week at Amazon.