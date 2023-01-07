Sony Linkbuds S $130 $200 Save $70 The Sony Linkbuds S are very light and comfortable, they sound great, and have great ANC. Think of them as a smaller, more stripped-down version of the WF-1000XM4, with a significantly smaller price tag thanks to today's discount. $130 at Best Buy $148 at Amazon

There are a ton of options for those in search of the best wireless earbuds, but we all know that the best earbuds for you are the ones you'll actually use. And when it comes to in-ear headphones, the ones you'll actually use are typically the ones that are most comfortable, and it doesn't get much more comfortable than the Sony LinkBuds S. They're ultra-light, they sound great, and now through Monday you can snag a pair for as low as $130.

That sale price is $70 off retail and just a few dollars off the all-time low, but it only applies to the Desert Sand colorway at Best Buy and just for a limited time — until January 9. The other two colors, black and white, are $150 there or, if you'd prefer, you can get all three models on Amazon for $148.

Both Best Buy and Amazon are offering customers who haven't tried Amazon Music a free four-month subscription. Only Best Buy is topping it off with a four-month complimentary Sirius XM Premier Subscription. Those are just a couple of extra sweeteners if you want them.

Why you should get the Sony LinkBuds S

In our review of the LinkBuds S, Ryan compared them to a smaller, stripped-down version of Sony's WF-1000XM4s, noting that they are the same basic shape as the class-leading earbuds, but about one-third smaller and much lighter. The petite design allows them to stay securely in your ear, even with intense movement, without the need for uncomfortable add-ons like fins or ear hooks.

The comfort aspect aside, these are still excellent earbuds. The sound quality and active noise cancelation are on-par with other models at the $200 price point and the features line up nicely as well. The LinkBuds S have touch sensors for playback controls and activating pass-through audio (just hold the left bud) and they support the LDAC codec for higher quality sound. There is also some Android-specific stuff like Fast Pair and Google Assistant.

If you're looking for caveats, there's no wireless charging, the 6-hour battery life is just 'ok,' and they are a bit on the pricey side. But if you can get past the first two things, we've taken care of the third with today's discount. Grab the Sony LinkBuds S while you can at this price.