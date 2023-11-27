Sony Linkbuds S $128 $200 Save $72 Sony LinkBuds S are a big upgrade over the preceding LinkBuds, both in terms of audio quality and comfort. Sitting below the WF-1000XM4 in the hierarchy of ANC earbuds, the LinkBuds S do a solid job of offering the best of both worlds at a low cost. This 36% Cyber Monday discount makes it the best time to get one. $128 at Amazon $128 at Best Buy

Although Black Friday wrapped up this past weekend, the sales are expected to continue until Cyber Monday, and potentially beyond, as we progress into the holiday season. We've already come across a ton of deals on phones, tablets, and earbuds over the past week or so, and there's one more appearing on our radar in the form of the ANC-enabled Sony LinkBuds S.

These uniquely designed earbuds are down to their lowest-ever price of $128 as part of a Cyber Monday deal across multiple retailers. This is a 36% markdown from its original selling price of $200.

Why you should get the Sony LinkBuds S for Cyber Monday

Whether you're an audiophile or someone who needs a new pair of noise-canceling earbuds, the Sony LinkBuds S ticks all the boxes. As we noted in our detailed review of these earbuds, the company has managed to ensure a perfect balance of sound quality and comfort, attributes that don't often appear side-by-side on most earbuds.

Despite launching with some features lacking, such as Bluetooth LE Audio, Sony was quick to rectify that by sending out an update back in May this year. The ANC performance is exceptionally good on the LinkBuds S, not unexpected given Sony's standing as the industry leader in noise-canceling tech. However, the pricier WF-1000XM4 earbuds offer better noise-canceling overall.

Sony claims up to 6 hours of battery life on the LinkBuds S, and it's accurate for the most part, though it could fluctuate between 5 to 5.5 hours on most days. The charging case carries 20 additional hours of juice for the earbuds, easily lasting an entire day of audio playback.

Meanwhile, the company has also remedied a few issues from its predecessor, including in areas like comfort. You can easily wear the LinkBuds S for long periods without feeling much fatigue, thanks to its feather-light body. What's even more surprising is that Sony has managed to maintain top-notch audio quality despite some of these cost-based sacrifices.

We highly recommend picking up the Sony LinkBuds S for Cyber Monday, which is as low as we've seen since last year. If you're looking for something in the more premium segment, there are several noteworthy options in our curated list of the top Cyber Monday audio deals.