Source: Sony Sony Linkbuds S $130 $200 Save $70 Sony's LinkBuds S offer a lightweight and smaller set of buds for those who need something that's both comfortable and capable. They sound great for the price, with drivers on par with Sony's XM4 earbuds, and the value gets even better thanks to this deal. $130 at Best Buy

Earbuds tend to be a crapshoot when it comes to how they fit, and even the best wireless earbuds available won't be perfectly comfortable in each unique set of ears. However, there are a few options on the market that nail the landing on fit, and the Sony LinkBuds S true wireless earbuds are among them. They're genuinely delightful to wear, offering a more compact earbud that fits snugly without becoming irritating, and actually provide decent sound quality and active noise cancelation. At $200, they may get outplayed by competing buds in this price range, but since they've dropped to their lowest price of $130 ahead of Amazon Prime Day, they are an excellent value.

Why the Sony LinkBuds S are worth your money

Sony's LinkBuds S earbuds offer a good balance of sound quality and comfort for the price. They're designed for a good fit, making them a pleasure to wear for extended periods of time. Each bud only weighs 4.3 grams, which is incredibly light compared to other earbuds on the market. The Sony WF1000-XM4 earbuds, for example, weigh in at 7.3 grams each. Thanks to this lightweight and compact design, plus their 6-hour battery life and 14 additional hours in the charging case, wearing them for hours on end is something you'll definitely do often.

While they are missing some features that higher priced buds come with, such as wireless charging, the big seller of Sony's LinkBuds S earbuds is the balance between comfort and sound quality. These buds run on 5mm drivers and support SBC, AAC, and LDAC audio codecs to deliver high quality sound with booming bass, beefy mids, and crisp highs. All of which can be fine-tuned through the Sony Headphones Connect app to personalize how you listen to your music.

Paired with Sony's industry-leading active noise cancelation, they work well in both business and pleasure applications. Whether it's taking calls or just listening to tunes, the LinkBuds S perform well enough in both areas to warrant a buy. However, the lighter design and IPX4 construction make them a good choice as a set of workout earbuds for those in need of a durable yet comfortable option.

Considering the LinkBuds S usually go for $200, they're also some of the best cheap true wireless earbuds you'll find at the reduced $130 price tag, and offer a balanced set of buds that are both comfortable to wear and a joy to listen to.