The key selling point of the Sony LinkBuds Open earbuds is that they let sound into your ears naturally, without piping it through microphones. This has an obvious advantage for situational awareness, so you can wear them safely in circumstances where closed earbuds might be dangerous. Open earbuds can also sound more natural than the more typical closed variety and are healthier and more comfortable.

Unlike other open earbuds, the LinkBuds Open fit in ears like closed earbuds, so no ear hooks are required. They also offer Spatial Sound compatibility and an interesting interchangeable silicone skin cover for customizing the buds' look while protecting them from harm. On paper, the Sony LinkBuds Open earbuds seem like a great concept, but do they live up to the hype?

Price, availability, and specs

The Sony LinkBuds Open are available in black, violet, and white for an MSRP of $200.

Specifications Wired/Wireless Wireless Battery Life 22 hours Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation IP Rating IPX4 Supported codecs SBC, AAC, LC3 Charging type USB-C Driver Size 11mm Dimensions and weight (earbuds) 5.1g Dimensions and weight (case) 30.6g Price $200 Expand

What’s good about the Sony LinkBuds Open?

Great audio quality

Close

The first and greatest compliment I can pay the Sony LinkBuds Open is that they provide excellent audio. They have that natural quality to the audio that only open earbuds can achieve, and there’s plenty of depth and definition to the sound they produce. Listening to the Courteeners new album Pink Cactus Cafe, I soaked in the chill tones of songs including Bitten by Unseen Teeth and Weekend Shy of a Feeling. Moving on to the raucous tones of Self Deception’s Kallocain, Pop Evil’s Let The Chaos Reign and Dream Theater's Night Terror, I appreciated how well the LinkBuds Open provided good definition for the chaotic instrumentals and screaming vocals.

The LinkBuds Open also work great for spoken audio, and I listened to a good portion of Martha Wells’ Death of the Necromancer on them. Listening to audiobooks and podcasts while maintaining situational awareness is useful when I’m outside mucking out the barn, fixing fences, or planting trees.

Of course, there’s no noise cancellation with open-ear earbuds, though the adaptive volume feature helps to compensate for this by raising the volume based on the environmental sound. Call quality is good, with the earbuds easily isolating your voice from unwanted sounds, so at least the person you’re talking to can benefit from some noise cancellation.

I’m also a fan of the interchangeable skins available. These skins cover the exterior of the bud with a soft “supporter” flange which helps hold the bud in your ear. Each earbud skin also comes with matching silicon skins for the top and bottom of the earbud case. The skins look good and help prevent damage. I find that often earbuds and their charging cases look rather beaten up after even just a short time. With the LinkBuds Open this shouldn’t be a problem due to the silicon skins. Also, as different colors are available, this is a great way to customize the buds' look.

Battery life is decent, with up to 8 hours of listening time per bud and 22 hours total in the case. Unfortunately, you don’t get wireless charging here. The buds are also water-resistant, but IPX4 rating isn’t very impressive.

What’s bad about the Sony LinkBuds Open?

Can be very uncomfortable, depending on ear shape