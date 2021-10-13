Techtober 2021 initially felt like it would be a little bit more boring than previous years. With Apple announcing its new iPhones in September, and rumors of the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE looking blurry, it seemed at first like the Pixel 6 was going to stand alone as the only big smartphone launch happening in October — on the 19th to be exact. But then Apple announced an event for the 18th, followed by Samsung for the 20th. Now we've got Sony joining the party, teasing an October event of its own.

Sony took to Twitter to announce that it's holding an event on October 26th (it might actually be on the 25th for some since it's happening at 12:00 PM in Japan). This was announced as an Xperia event, suggesting very strongly that a new smartphone will be at the forefront. But just which? Major Sony announcements for this year have already happened, including the Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III, as well as the midrange Xperia 10 III, so for the moment it's a bit of a guessing game as to what else Sony might have ready to share.

It feels a little early for Sony to introduce IV-series smartphones, at least — Qualcomm hasn't yet announced its new flagship CPUs for 2022. That's not expected to happen until December, and we really doubt Sony wants to get ahead of Qualcomm there. Details about those future models have started trickling in, but unless what we're getting later this month is a mid-ranger using some other CPU, or it's recycling the Snapdragon 888, we don't think that's happening.

Did Sony manage to keep a smartphone perfectly under wraps? We'll know when the day comes in less than 2 weeks. Who knows, the surprise might be spoiled before the event arrives, or maybe we'll actually manage to watch a smartphone announcement without knowing anything beforehand for a change. (Sorry, Google, you know we love you!)

