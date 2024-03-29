Summary Sony is rumored to be launching midrange headphones with Ultimate Power Sound technology, Bluetooth 5.2, and voice assistance for hands-free use.

The WH-ULT900 model supposedly offers up to 30 hours of battery life and comes in three colors to suit different preferences.

With competition pushing for new features, consumers have various options to choose from, including Sony's expanding product line.

To say that the headphones market is crowded would be an understatement. Whether you prefer wired ones or need noise-canceling functionality, there is a model out there for you. Sony has been a part of the headphones market longer than most companies, and it’s evolved to keep up with its customers’ needs along the way. Now, a leak suggests that it’s preparing to launch a midrange model for those who don’t want to skimp on the bells and whistles.

As reported by WinFuture, details on new midrange headphones from Sony have spilled, courtesy of a preliminary data sheet. The Sony WH-ULT900, as they are expected to be called, includes “ULT” in reference to what the company is calling Ultimate Power Sound technology — or noise-canceling capabilities. They have up to 30 hours of battery life with the feature toggled on (or 50 hours with it switched off). With 40mm drivers, you’ll never yearn for more bass or power as you listen.

Sony's new midrange headphones free up your hands

The WH-ULT900 also has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and the ability to connect to multiple devices. With voice assistance and Google Fast Pair support, you’ll be able to go hands-free with these headphones. To suit your specific taste, the WH-ULT900 will come in three colors — white, black, and “forest gray.”

While wireless headphones might have been a hot commodity years ago, manufacturers now know that new features are necessary to gain a competitive edge. Urbanista, for example, revealed solar-powered wireless headphones and earbuds at the beginning of the year. These midrange products also boast a battery life of more than 30 hours, as well as adaptive noise-canceling capabilities.

Whether you’re in the market for new wireless headphones or you want to migrate away from wired ones, you have several options. With companies like Sony continuing to expand their product lines, you’ll also be able to find one that fits into your budget. Given the abundance of choice, the hardest part of the shopping process will be narrowing down your specific needs.