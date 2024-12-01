Sony WH-CH520 $38 $60 Save $22 The Sony WH-CH520 make a great all-purpose wireless headphone option, and with this Cyber Monday deal they're as cheap as they've ever been. $38 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

With Cyber Monday deals in full swing, we'd like to point out one of the lower priced sets of headphones we've come across. The Sony WH-CH520 are marked down to $38 for Cyber Monday, their lowest price ever, and a discount of 37%. That's good for $22 in savings, as the popular wireless headphones regularly cost $60. There are four different colors available to choose from. We're not sure if this pricing will last through Monday, so grab this deal while you can if a set of affordable Sony headphones sounds right for you.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones

Source: Sony

You aren't going to find them among our selections for the best wireless headphones, but in many ways that's precisely the point of the Sony WH-CH520. They offer several popular yet practical features that are really good for such an affordable pair of headphones, making the Sony WH-CH520 a great all-purpose option.

The Sony WH-CH520 are light, comfortable, and offer up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge. This makes them great for travel and extended road trips, as well as for simply listening to your favorite music around the house. Because of Sony's broad strokes with these headphones, they make a perfect gift for just about anyone, and at this price point, you could even consider them for kids.

The sound quality of these headphones will likely be fine for most users. They're customizable for different audio preferences with a built-in equalizer accessible through the Sony Headphones Connect app. These headphones also feature DSEE, which allows you to boost compressed music files and tune in to high-quality streaming music.

The Sony WH-CH520 will pair with any Bluetooth device, including PCs and laptops. It has a multipoint connection, so you can switch between two devices at a time. If you ever lose track of them, they are findable by sound, or you can check their last known location in Google's Find My Device app on a smartphone.

The Sony WH-CH520 make an affordable headphone option for just about anybody, and they also make a great over-ear alternative to the best cheap true wireless earbuds.