Sony tends to grab headlines with the WF and WH headphone series, at the top of the game for active noise cancellation earbuds and around-the-ear cans, respectively. But if you're not ready to drop quite that much on those accessories, the company has a whole line of alternatives ready for you. Today it's announcing two new ones: the WF-C500 true wireless earbuds and the WH-XB910N over-ear headphones.The WF-C500 buds forego active noise cancellation to allow a design that's a little smaller, a little cheaper, and a little more sporty. Sony gave them IPX4 water resistance to deter a few splashes of sweat, plus compatibility with both Google Assistant and Siri. They're quote at an impressive 10 hours of playback time on their own, but due to its extremely compact size, the charging case gets only one recharge for a tidal playback time of 20 hours.

Image Gallery (5 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

The buds can deliver 360 Reality Audio if you can find some content that's compatible with it. They're also ready for Google Fast Pair on your phone and Swift Pair on Windows. They're available for pre-order in black, white, green, and orange, though some colors will be exclusive to specific retailers: white for Amazon, green for Best Buy, and orange for Target. They should be shipping in a little over a week, on October 8th.

Image Gallery (5 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

The WH-XB910N (just rolls off the tongue, don't it?) headphones feature all the same tech, but they have room for Dual Noise Sensor active noise cancellation. They also use adaptive sound control to monitor your surrounding and adjust playback accordingly. The touch controls on the right cup should be familiar to anyone who's tried the WH-1000 series, for better or worse. The headphones can last for up to 30 hours on a charge, though life with ANC enabled wasn't mentioned. They'll cost $250 when they go on sale on October 8th, offered in black, blue (Amazon exclusive) and grey (Best Buy exclusive).

Not to be outdone by Apple or Google, Samsung announces a surprise event for next week Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 is scheduled for October 20th

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email