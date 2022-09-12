Earlier this month, Sony teased a new device launch targeting gamers and streamers, and we were hyped to see the company’s PlayStation 5 expertise trickle into a flashy, performance-oriented smartphone that could be heralded as the spiritual successor of the decade-old Xperia Play. Sony dashed our hopes for a new smartphone today and instead launched a device we had seen in teasers before — a cooling accessory for its Xperia 1 IV smartphone optimized for converting the unassuming smartphone into a gaming and streaming hub.

We previously said a cooling accessory, just like the cooler included with the ASUS ROG Phone, would accompany Sony’s would-be gaming phone. As it turns out, the company saw that cooling wasn’t the Xperia 1 IV’s strong suit, and so it designed the new Xperia Stream as a device-specific solution.

Sony says it designed Xperia Stream in collaboration with professional e-sports players who helped to ensure the accessory is comfortable to hold during marathon gaming sessions, even with a four-finger claw grip. The accessory is convex on the outside and has a prominent mesh cutout around a concealed cooling fan with exhaust vents on either side. Inside, the scooped-out interior allows the fan to exhaust the hot air stuck between the phone and the Xperia Stream. The accessory simply snaps onto your phone and uses the phone’s USB-C port for powering the fan and transferring data.

Sure, Sony may offer some of the best wireless headphones and Wi-Fi 6E support, which is convenient, but Sony also understands pro gamers value zero-latency connections. So, the Xperia Stream offers a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack and an RJ45 Ethernet port as well. The cooling accessory includes a USB-C port for charging the phone and a dedicated HDMI port, so streamers can easily hook up their capture cards to broadcast their gameplay at 1080p and 120Hz. When connected, all the cables hang downwards, so the phone shouldn't become unbalanced or uncomfortable to hold.

Sony has listed the Xperia Stream on its website, but details regarding its pricing and availability aren’t clear just yet. There’s a Gaming Edition bundle listed as well, combining the Xperia 1 IV with the new Xperia Stream. However, if you’re eager to get your hands on this new accessory, you could try it out at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 starting September 15. Alternatively, if you can't wait, you could pick up the Xperia 5 IV or snag one of the many best Android phones available in 2022.