Summary Sony loyalists may have to wait until 2025 for the refreshed XM5 lineup, but the LinkBuds and LinkBuds S remain reliable alternatives.

With competitors like Nothing making waves in the earbud market, Sony may need to pick up the pace to stay relevant.

While delays in the flagship models may test Sony's standing in the market, the company's reputation for quality remains intact.

While there are several different headphone manufacturers on the market these days, Sony is one brand that renowned for being tried and true. Despite the entry of Big Tech companies into the audio industry with offerings of their own, Sony has managed to sustain its reputation. Much of this has been through the continued development of earbuds and headphones that fit within most budgets. However, some insiders now claim that the company’s popular flagship models won’t be getting a refresh as soon as they thought.

According to an update posted on X (formerly Twitter) by leaker @InsiderSony, the flagship WF-1000XM5 and WH-1000XM5 models will not be refreshed until the first half of 2025. This comes as a disappointment to those who were looking forward to a refresh of the earbuds and headphones, but there is a silver lining. The Sony sleuth claims that, despite this setback, the company will still likely debut successors to the Sony LinkBuds and LinkBuds S.

What to expect from Sony's LinkBuds

The XM5 lineup notably did not debut until 2022, and assuming this leak is accurate, there will be about a three-year gap by the time the next generation arrives. The LinkBuds and LinkBuds S are nothing to scoff at, however, and they could be viable alternatives until the XM6 lineup launches. While both come in earbud form, the original LinkBuds are designed to deliver optimal sound while allowing for ambient noise. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the LinkBuds S are meant to deliver the same quality sound but offer noise cancellation as well.

Although many Sony lovers are likely willing to wait for the refresh of the flagship models, the company may not be able to afford such delays in the future – at least not while its competitors are launching worthwhile alternatives. For instance, Nothing recently debuted its Nothing Ear earbuds, and it even went as far as to give customers a glimpse at its inner workings via a teardown. With such options hitting the market, it may only be a matter of time before Sony is forced to either keep pace or leave the sector altogether.