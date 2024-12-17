Your changes have been saved Sony ULT Field 1 $88 $130 Save $42 In a crowded mid-range Bluetooth speaker market, Sony's Ult Field 1 finds a way to stand out with its unique design, rugged exterior, and booming bass. On sale for $90 (or even less at Amazon), it makes a compelling case. $90 at Best Buy $88 at Amazon $90 at Sony

We're just about a week away from Christmas, and if you're searching for last-minute gift ideas, this deal might be worth considering. It's for Sony's Ult Field 1 Bluetooth speaker, which impresses with a unique design that strikes the perfect balance between rugged outdoor chic and understated indoor style. It's waterproof, delivers booming bass, and offers a compelling package at its sale price of $88.

Why you should buy the Sony Ult Field 1 wireless speaker

Let's talk a little bit more about the aforementioned design. It was a highlight for us in our review. The speaker measures a little over 8 inches long and around 3 inches wide/deep, making it the perfect size to throw in a bag for your next summer adventure. It also has a drawstring handle for carrying or clipping onto a backpack, and, of course, the speaker itself is IP67-rated for protection against dust and water.

Even if all the rugged, outdoorsy stuff doesn't appeal to you, you might still be interested in the Ult for its sound. At its base setting, it's very well-balanced, making it perfect for listening to podcasts and other personal audio. But kick on the Ult mode, and the bass really takes over. Despite its small size, the speaker is capable of pumping out some surprisingly deep tones. There is enough oomph behind it to carry a small party, and with around 12 hours of battery life, that party won't have to stop (unless it lasts more than 12 hours).

The Ult Field 1 isn't going to win any best portable Bluetooth speaker awards, but at just $88, it packs a ton of value. And not just with its $40 discount, but also with its versatility. You get a portable, rugged, outdoor speaker that you can take with you to the park for a picnic or strap to your bag for a round of disc golf, and you also get a speaker for your home or office that won't stick out like a sore thumb. It's a great combo that makes for a fantastic gift—if you act quickly, it is still available to ship and arrive before Christmas.