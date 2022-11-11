The early Black Friday TV deals have picked up over the last few days, and today we're adding a fantastic one to the list. The 65-inch version of Sony's BRAVIA XR X90K TV has gone on sale for just under $1,000. That's a $500 discount from its normal retail price, and it's the lowest price we've seen on this set to date. This TV is perfect for anyone who wants to enhance their gaming experience or take their movie nights to the next level.

Sony has a reputation for making TVs with incredible picture quality, and the X90K dutifully upholds that tradition. The 120Hz LED screen features localized dimming, meaning you will get crisp, deep blacks during darker scenes, and various technologies, such as XR Contrast Booster 10, to ensure real-life depth and detail. The TV also has exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, including 8.5ms input lag and Auto HDR Tone Mapping.

On the software side of things, the X90K features Google's TV platform. That can be either a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how much you like Google TV. Regardless, it still gives you access to Google's massive ecosystem, which includes all the apps, TV, and movies you could ever want. Additionally, it's compatible with Alexa devices for voice control, and it has AirPlay 2 support, so you can beam and stream media if your household has any Apple devices.

You will see a lot of giant 4K TVs go on sale for a lot less money this holiday season, but they won't compare to this one in terms of picture quality or features. The Sony X90K is the kind of TV you get when you want to be impressed, or impress others. Get it while you can at this price.