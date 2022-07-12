High-end noise-canceling earbuds are pretty expensive. But they are an indispensable gadget if you travel frequently or want to drown the surrounding noise while working out. The best part about Amazon's Prime Day is that one of the best wireless earbuds on the market with ANC—the Sony WF-1000XM4—is discounted by a whopping $80. This deal brings its price down to just $198 from its retail price of $278, making them that much more affordable.

If you want a pair of earbuds that deliver fantastic sound quality, you can't go wrong with Sony's current flagship earbuds. Thanks to the company's V1 processing chip, the WF-1000XM4 can mute even the noisiest traffic around you. And despite this, they can last up to 8 hours on a single charge. That's with AAC audio, though—if you use the high-quality LDAC codec, battery life will take a hit. You can use the bundled charging case to boost the runtime to 24 hours.

Admittedly, the earbuds are not as sleek as Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro or Buds2, but that's a small price to pay if you want the best possible sound quality and ANC. Given how expensive these earbuds are, you should not miss out on this Prime Day deal, especially since this is the lowest price they have been available for since launch.

If you want even better sound quality and don't mind over-ear headphones, Sony's fantastic WH-1000XM4 is also heavily discounted for Prime Day. The headphones usually cost $348, but for Prime Day, you can get them for just $228. These cans were last discounted to such a low price during Black Friday 2021.

Announced in August 2020, the over-ear headphones deliver fantastic sound quality and noise cancelation, with the battery life to match. The Sony WH-1000XM4 supports Sony's LDAC codec, so you can stream high-quality music to get the best possible listening pleasure. And with a claimed battery life of 30 hours, you can use them for weeks without worrying about charging them.

The WH-1000XM4s are no longer Sony's flagship headphones. The XM5s has now taken that position, but they cost $400 and don't bring any noticeable upgrade in battery life.