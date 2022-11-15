Sony makes among the best wireless headphones on the market, but they are also expensive. The fantastic Sony WH-1000XM5 provides unrivaled ANC and sound quality, but that's expected given its $400 price tag. Not everyone has that kind of money to spend on headphones, though. As a part of its Black Friday deal, Best Buy is offering the excellent Sony WH-CH710N for just $68—a massive $82 off its $150 MSRP and the lowest price the headphones have ever been available for.

Despite its affordable price tag, the Sony WH-CH710N features active noise cancelation. It is nowhere near as good as the Bose Noise Cancelling 700, but it will easily block ambient noise from rain, passing traffic, air conditioners, etc. High-pitched noises and other irregular sounds are not blocked out entirely but muffled to reduce their impact.

A dedicated button on the left cup of the headphone lets you quickly switch between ambient and noise-canceling modes. You also get physical buttons to control the volume levels and trigger Google Assistant or Alexa.

Sony WH-CH710N Looking for a decent pair of headphones with noise cancelation that does not burn a hole in your wallet? You can't go wrong with the Sony WH-CH710N, then. It packs 30mm drivers to deliver punchy bass and can last up to 50 hours over a wired connection with noise cancelation enabled. See at Best Buy

In terms of sound quality, the CH710N will impress you with its punchy bass. The headphones sound good in isolation, but as we noted in our review, the vocals and higher frequencies don't sound amazing.

Battery life is another strong suit of the CH710N. They can last up to 35 hours over Bluetooth with noise-cancelation enabled. You can stretch the runtime to up to 50 hours over a 3.5mm connection. A full charge will take nearly seven hours over the USB-C port, but a quick 10-minute top-up is enough for an hour of runtime. There's no Fast Pair support, but the headphones have NFC, so you can pair your Android phone with a tap.

The best Black Friday audio deals will include plenty of cheap wireless headphones falling to record low prices. But at just $68, it would be hard to beat the value the Sony WH-CH710N provides.