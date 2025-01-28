Summary Sony rolls out Android 15 for Xperia 10 V in Europe with new features.

The update brings new features like Private Space and a redesigned Quick Settings panel.

Xperia 10 V receives its final update as Sony fulfills its promise of two major OS upgrades.

Sony might not be releasing as many smartphones as it once did, but that doesn't mean the company doesn't care about the ones it does release. After rolling out Android 15 for its flagship Xperia 1 VI in November 2024, Sony is now upgrading the Xperia 10 V to the latest version of Android.

The update is currently rolling out in select European markets (via GSMArena) and is approximately 1.1GB in size. If you own an Xperia 10 V, you can check for the update by navigating to Settings → System → Advanced → Software Update. The update comes with build number 68.2.A.2.38A and should expand to other regions soon.

Sony has already detailed the changes Android 15 brings to the Xperia 10 V on its support page. In addition to Private Space — one of Android 15's standout features — the update includes a redesigned Quick Settings panel and the Dashboard function added to the Side Sense screen. Here's the full changelog for the update:

Private space You can keep apps in a separate space inside the app drawer. Private space is locked so that your apps and app data are kept private. Use a Google account dedicated to private space to further protect your privacy and security. New features and changes to the “Wallpaper & style” setting The method of displaying the [Wallpaper & style] screen has been changed. To display the [Wallpaper & style] screen, perform either of the following operations.

Find and tap [Settings] > [Wallpaper & style]. Touch and hold an empty area on the Home screen, and then tap [Wallpaper & style]. New features of Side sense The Dashboard function has been added to Side sense. Flick the Side sense bar inward toward the screen to open the Dashboard, which allows you to quickly change or check the status of your most-used settings. New Quick settings panel and notification panel The design of the Quick settings panel has been changed and a screenshot tool added. The panel for [Status of sound and display] has been removed from the notification panel. Panels for [Display status] and [Audio status] now appear on the Dashboard. New Pop-up window The operation icons and behavior of pop-up windows displayed by the [Multitasking] feature in the Game enhancer app have also been. In the External monitor app, you can now display the YouTube video being streamed in a pop-up window. Tap (Pop-up icon) in the streaming mode. The operation icons and behavior are the same as those of normal pop-up windows. Broadcasting (Audio sharing) (Bluetooth LE Audio) You can now use the broadcast function from the Settings menu or the Quick settings panel. “Broadcast” is now shown as “Audio sharing”.

Before starting Audio sharing or reception of shared audio, pair your device with the set of headphones supporting LE Audio that you will operate from your device. Changes to the SIM settings Items such as the switches for SIM and mobile data connections can now be found on the SIM settings screen. To display the SIM settings screen, find and tap [Settings] > [Network & internet] > [SIMs].

When you add or enable a SIM with one or two SIMs already activated, a screen prompting you to configure the SIM will appear. Follow the on-screen instructions and configure the SIM. Sony | Sound Connect app The name of the Headphones Connect app has been changed to “Sony | Sound Connect”.

It's worth noting that the Xperia 10 V, released in 2023, is receiving Android 15 ahead of its successor, the Xperia 10 VI. However, this is likely the final major OS update for the Xperia 10 V. At launch, Sony promised two years of major updates, and since the device shipped with Android 13, it's safe to assume Android 15 is the last in line.

What's particularly interesting is that Sony is rolling out Android 15 for an older mid-range device ahead of many competitors. Samsung, for instance, has yet to release Android 15 for any of its devices. While the company has been testing One UI 7 for a while, it didn't provide a release timeline even during the Galaxy S25 series launch.

It's refreshing to see brands like Sony stepping up and rolling out the latest version of Android for their devices.