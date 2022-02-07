Most truly-wireless earbuds currently on the market have one out of two possible designs. They either take a page from the Apple AirPods and their iconic stems, or they go for a more compact, stemless design, like the Galaxy Buds Pro or the Sony WF-1000XM4. And most of the time, silicone tips are pretty much a given, especially when ANC is a playing factor. But sometimes, companies like to play outside this formula. Now, Sony is coming with one of these weird designs, if a new leak is anything to go by.

These earbuds, rumored to launch as the Sony WF-L900 or "Linkbuds" and codenamed YY2953, have appeared in leaks a couple of times in the past, but these new images, coming from TechInsider on Twitter (via TheWalkmanBlog), probably give us the best look up until this point. And I'm sure I don't need to point out what's so weird about this design. I mean, just look at them.

In a lot of ways, the design elicits the same reaction a lot of people had when the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and their iconic bean-shaped hardware first leaked. And don't get me wrong, I like to see earbud makers think outside the box in terms of design, as most truly-wireless earbuds these days look pretty much the same. But it's still weird to look at. The buds also come with active noise cancellation, although without the proper seal that silicone tips provide, we do have to wonder how well it'll perform. The Galaxy Buds Live managed to pull it off, although their implementation was regarded as being a lot less effective than other alternatives due to the lack of a seal.

We have no details yet on battery life, pricing, or availability, but all of that should clear up within the next few weeks/months as Sony moves ahead with the launch.

