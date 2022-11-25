If you want to upgrade your living room’s entertainment setup in 2022, OLED TVs are the way to go. And what would be better than snagging a tempting Black Friday deal on two of Sony’s latest and greatest TV sets? The 55-inch Bravia A80K OLED TV could be yours with a flat $300 discount, but you can go even bigger with the 65-inch Bravia X90K LED TV for a similarly impressive saving. But don’t take too long to decide as these sale prices won’t last a very long time.

Sony Bravia XR A80K 55-inch OLED TV

Gone are the days when you had to spend thousands of dollars to lay your hands on an OLED TV. The 55-inch Sony A80K is much more affordable after this Black Friday deal while still getting you the best of OLEDs — inky blacks, eye-popping colors, and infinite contrast. It has a beautiful panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it gaming ready. The Bravia A80K has got everything you can ask for from a modern TV, including the smart and personalized Google TV interface and a bunch of software additions from Sony. It is going to be a massive visual upgrade for anyone coming from the older LED technology.

Source: Sony Sony BRAVIA XR A80K $1300 $1600 Save $300 On most days, you will need to spend $1600 for the Sony Bravia A80K 55-inch model, but if you grab this Black Friday deal, you will save $300 straight away. For a final price of $1300, this OLED TV is packed with Sony’s unmatched audio and video engineering and is a no-brainer for anyone with this kind of budget. $1300 at Best Buy $1300 at Amazon

Sony Bravia XR X90K 65-inch LED TV

OLED TVs are still less ubiquitous than LED TVs, and Sony continues to improve its LED tech. Unlike most basic LED TVs, the Bravia X90K has local dimming zones that result in far better contrast and deep blacks, which bring the TV’s performance closer to OLEDs. This is the best LED TVs have to offer until mini, and micro-LED TVs take over. With a massive 65-inch size, you are going to have the most immersive movie and gaming experience, and its 120Hz refresh rate is the cherry on the cake. Sony has tuned the TV to work better with the PlayStation 5 to enable auto HDR tone-mapping, and there’s a low-latency gaming mode, too. If you have a PS5 already at home (or are planning to buy one), pairing it with this Sony TV will get you even better results while gaming.

Source: Sony Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR X90K $1000 $1300 Save $300 You won’t easily find a 65-inch TV for under $1000 that can match the Bravia X90K’s video and audio performance. Thanks to this $300 off Black Friday deal, you can bring home a giant Sony TV without breaking the bank. A high refresh rate and compatibility with the PS5 make it an ideal large-screen choice for gamers who just can’t settle for anything smaller. $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Amazon

Both 2022 models come with all the bells and whistles that modern Sony TVs have to offer, including the new Google TV interface, a redesigned remote controller, and compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa speakers in your home. This Black Friday, you can expand your smart home setup and add even more connected devices, from cameras and doorbells to smart plugs and lights, without going over budget.