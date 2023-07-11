Source: Sony Sony A80K Series BRAVIA XR Smart TV $1098 $1800 Save $702 Sony's Bravia series OLED TVs offer incredible picture quality, impressive image clarity, and a bevy of gaming features to make movie and game nights truly immersive. A premium TV like this comes with a premium price, but thankfully the 55-inch model is getting a massive $702 discount this Prime Day. $1098 at Amazon

It wouldn't be Prime Day without that one deal that makes you say "whoa," and if you've been scouring for a good offer on a new TV and smart home device, this one just may have you clicking the "Buy Now" button. There are literally hundreds of 4K TV deals going on right now at Amazon (and just about everywhere else), but few offer a display of this quality for such a good price. Sony's Bravia XR series TVs are some of the top displays on the market, and they've got the price tags to show it with the 55-inch option starting at $1,800. However, Amazon's offering an unbeatable deal that takes $702 off this gorgeous display, bringing it down to just under $1,100 — the premium OLED display's lowest price ever.

Why the Sony A80K Bravia XR 4K OLED TV is worth your money this Prime Day

In case you didn't see the savings here, Sony's 55-inch Bravia XR 4K OLED TV is getting a hefty $702 discount during Prime Day this year. That's just under 40% off this premium OLED display and an all-time low for the model. There are lower-quality displays going for higher prices than this right now, but if that's not enough to get you checking out this offer, allow us to dig a little deeper into why Sony's A80K is worth the cash.

Sony's A80K 4K OLED TV features a Cognitive Processor XR, which actively adjusts the image quality during playback to deliver the most accurate colors and picture quality possible. A step up from artificial intelligence, this processor cross-analyzes multiple picture quality elements at the same time — contrast, color depth, clarity, and motion — to produce and optimize the best image possible. It's an impressive feature that adds natural depth and a more realistic image, making your favorite movies and games look stunning and more immersive. Combined with XR Triluminos Pro, XR OLED Contrast Pro, and Dolby Atmos support, the detail level and audio clarity that Sony's line of Bravia XR TVs can produce is pretty incredible.

It's also packed with features that make it a great gaming TV, especially if you're a PlayStation 5 or PC user. These displays feature HDMI 2.1 support, which not only support 4K resolution but also Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and up to 120Hz refresh rates with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). These combined produce incredibly smooth gameplay and image playback, making games even more responsive and enhancing the experience even further with reduced input lag and screen tearing.

Of course, the A80K is a smart TV at its core and features Google TV built-in, giving you access to video streaming and live TV. Running on a version of the Android TV platform, it offers an intuitive way to access and download apps right from the dashboard, with some of the most popular (Disney+ and Prime Video) just a button push away. It takes movie night to a whole new level, with thousands of options available either through a streaming service or directly from the Google Play Store.

While $1,098 may still be a bit pricey for some, it's considered cheap for the display type being offered. Sony's Bravia XR line of TVs is a true sight to behold, with a plethora of features and image-enhancing tech that delivers some of the best image quality money can buy. If you're shopping for an upgrade, don't skip this awesome deal.