Source: Sony Sony X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Smart TV $998 $1498 Save $500 Bring your movies and games to life like never before with the Sony Bravia XR X90K series. This 65-inch 4K TV is packed full of features and all the latest technologies, and it supports most major streaming platforms. It's more affordable than ever right now at $998. $998 at Crutchfield $1000 at Best Buy

Maybe the two best times of the year to purchase a new TV are Black Friday, and in the days and weeks leading up to the Super Bowl in early February. Retailers understand that fans everywhere are looking to upgrade to bigger screens, and so they happily offer competitive discounts to reel them in. One of the better deals we've spotted so far this year is on this 65-inch X90K TV from Sony. It has a beautiful picture, it runs Google TV, and it's on sale right now for $998.

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia XR X90K

You don't have to be an expert to know that Sony makes some awesome TV sets. Renowned for incredible picture quality, the company has been a leader in the space for decades. That certainly holds true with the X90K, which features a Full Array LED panel. This means that there are LEDs covering the entire screen, instead of just a single row, which gives you more precise control over colors and brightness. In darker scenes, it can go pitch black instead of light gray.

Android fans as we are, we're excited to see the X90K running Google TV. This gives you access to Google's massive ecosystem of apps, games and media, as well as voice commands for all of your favorite Assistant-compatible smart products. Those of you with iOS or Mac devices will appreciate that it also supports AirPlay for wireless streaming, and gamers will be happy to hear that it has exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 to improve picture quality.

It seems like big-screen smart TVs have gotten preposterously cheap over the years, and they have — if you don't mind mediocre video quality and stripped-down features. But if you want a TV with a picture you can be proud of, that includes all the streaming apps, technologies, and input ports you'll ever need, grab the Sony X90K while you can at this price.