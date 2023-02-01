Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM4 $228 $280 Save $52 Sony's best earbuds to date offer amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, fit to wear the name premium. The retail price is kind of high, so anytime you can snag them at a discount like the one we have today, you should jump on it. $230 at Best Buy $228 at Amazon

Valentine's Day is nearly upon us, meaning the onslaught of rom-coms, jewelry ads, and PDA has begun. For those looking for a way to tune out the mushy marathon and show yourself some love, we recommend you check out this deal on the Sony WF-1000XM4. Their combination of sound quality and noise cancelation is so good, we named them the Premium Pick in our guide to the best wireless earbuds. And right now they're available for $230 — a cool $50 off their regular price.

Why you should buy the Sony WF-1000XM4

If you're in the market for premium wireless earbuds in the $200 range, the XM4s should absolutely be at the top of your list. Not only do they sound great, but the active noise cancelation is in contention for the best in the class. In our review, we noted that the XM4s are capable of dropping continuous sounds like crowd noise or traffic to almost nothing, and even someone talking loudly nearby can be nearly muted. Turn your music up to half volume, and the entire outside world becomes silent.

In addition to the excellent ANC, Sony's earbuds are also packed full of features. The earbuds have built-in touchpads for quick access to playback controls, and with Quick Attention, a single tap on the left unit reduces audio volume and pipes in ambient sound for brief exchanges. They also support voice commands for both Alexa and Google Assistant, the LDAC codec for higher quality audio, and Multipoint for connecting to two devices at once. The battery is good for up to 8 hours, with ANC on, and the case recharges via USB-C or wirelessly.

It's worth noting that the XM4s are a bit on the bulky side, which could become a comfort or aesthetic issue for some folks. But that's really the only beef we have with the earbuds, other than the high price tag, which mostly gets erased with today's discount. Perfect for school, work, home, or while traveling, get the WF-1000XM4 while you can at this price.