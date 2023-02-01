The Sonos brand is synonymous with high-quality home audio gear. Its product range comprises some of the best smart speakers, wireless satellite speakers, and everything else in between. The company even makes a powerful companion app with Dolby Atmos and other fancy features for its products. The result is a tailored user experience that works best for the unique combination of Sonos gear each customer is using. Now, these users can benefit from a new TuneIn integration in the Sonos app that gives them access to an enormous collection of live radio stations and podcasts from the world over.

TuneIn is a big name in live music streaming apps, mostly because it provides access to local AM and FM radio stations from all around the world. Thanks to this new integration with the Sonos app, people can now see recent TuneIn content in the Browse tab. Shows and stations marked as favorites also show up in this section.

As part of a collaboration between the two companies, Sonos app users can enjoy a special 90-day TuneIn Premium free trial, so long as they haven’t tried Premium before. People already convinced of the Premium service’s worthiness can proceed to link their TuneIn accounts with the Sonos app now. The subscription removes all advertisements that interrupt the stream you’re enjoying on your Sonos speakers, and unlocks additional Premium-exclusive content.

To try the new feature, head to the Services & Voice menu in the Sonos app and select the TuneIn option, then follow the prompts to add your account or start a new trial. Besides TuneIn, the Sonos S2 app also allows you to blast audio on your speakers from services like Spotify, Audible, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and many of the best music services available.