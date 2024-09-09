Key Takeaways Sonos' app redesign received poor feedback due to missing features, and it may also impact future hardware projects.

The company's rumored streaming solution may be delayed due to resource allocation towards the app issues.

The app's impact on sales has triggered layoffs and even production of the Sonos Ace headphones has taken a hit.

Sonos stepped right into a pickle with the launch of its redesigned app earlier this year. It served as the primary interface between the brand's great-sounding products and millions of loyal users. The new app wasn't received well because it lacked basic features and, unfortunately, the last time we checked, there is no hope of revival for the old version of the Sonos app either. Now, fresh intel suggests the app's issues might have a cascading effect on the company's hardware projects too, including the rumored streaming TV box.

Sonos' botched app refresh is a decision the company would likely love to sweep under the carpet, but the company's hardware division had been working on a new streaming solution we hear about sporadically. However, reputable Apple tipster and Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman had a few snippets to share about Sonos in this weekend's Power On newsletter ahead of today's big Apple event (via NotebookCheck).

Gurman said the company is suffering from something like a domino effect triggered by the app launch, and he cannot recall many other brands that went through something similar. He said the company is managing the fallout well, but the effects may be felt for months.

'Struggling to bounce back'

Talking about Sonos' rumored streaming solution, Gurman said the brand is likely delaying two products so it can dedicate resources to the software crisis at hand, and one of them is the streaming device internally codenamed Pinewood. This move comes at a trying time when Sonos is also shedding staffers to cut costs as sales plummet. The launch date projections originally pointing to January next year are now pushed back to March.

Gurman also reveals the app redesign has hamstrung the success Sonos could have enjoyed with its AirPods Max rival — the Sonos Ace. He said the brand wanted to make between 900,00 and a million units a year, but is now down to a tenth of that figure, between 90,000 and 100,000 units annually.